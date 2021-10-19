Introducing AskAGirl: Seek Advice From Real Women

AskAGirl is a two-way communication platform that connects users to professional advisors

Launching November 1, 2021, the revolutionary new app allows users to connect with female advisors through text, voice or video

We could all use more female perspectives in our lives. AskAGirl offers women the ability to earn incremental income while making a positive impact on the daily lives of many.” — Lester Carter, COO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new iPhone app that serves as a modern-day advice column by connecting users to professional advisors will launch on November 1, 2021 on the App Store. Fully vetted by a panel based on experience and qualifications, advisors can provide assistance in a multitude of areas including fashion, dating, navigating breakups and much more. By simply scrolling through and selecting an advisor, members can initiate conversations through text, audio or video chat.

AskAGirl is the brainchild of Founder and CEO Mohammad (Mo) Ali, a Pakistani immigrant who splits his time between Los Angeles, Miami and New York. Ali has worked with startups for 15 years in verticals ranging from fashion to digital media, some of which saw seven and eight-figure exits. “I created this app to solve an age-old problem. People need a platform where they can seek advice and guidance on how to navigate life’s daily issues without having to rely on bad advice from their social network,” said Ali. “Plus, this is an excellent way to allow women to monetize their areas of expertise.”

Alongside Ali is his colleague Lester Carter, chief operating officer of AskAGirl who has spent twenty seven years in sales and marketing at Fortune 500 companies in hospitality and CPG spaces. “We could all use more female perspectives in our lives. AskAGirl offers women the ability to earn incremental income while making a positive impact on the daily lives of many,” said Carter. “That’s why I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get involved.”

Downloading AskAGirl on the App Store is free. On the app, credits are redeemed in exchange for communication with advisors, with payment for credits charged to a user’s iTunes account.

About AskAGirl

