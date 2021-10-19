Plunkett Raysich Architects Welcomes Project Specialist Duette Hart
We are thrilled to have Duette as part of the PRA team in Sarasota. Her diverse experience both domestically and internationally will have a lasting impact for our project work and on our clients”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) is happy to announce that Mrs. Duette Hart has recently joined the firm’s Sarasota office as a Project Specialist.
Duette has seven years of well-rounded architectural project experience from conceptual design through construction documentation. She attended The University of Technology, Jamaica in Kingston, Jamaica for her undergraduate degree and attained her Master of Architecture from The Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia, where she successfully defended her thesis on “The Effect of Eco-Village Tourism on the South Coast of Jamaica.”
Duette comes to PRA from Kirchoff & Associates Architects where she played an integral role on a variety of projects. At PRA, she will touch all aspects of projects assisting PRA’s Florida team to evaluate options and develop responsive solutions for our Florida Client.
“We are thrilled to have Duette as part of the PRA team in Sarasota. Her diverse experience both domestically and internationally will have a lasting impact for our project work and on our clients,” said John Holz Managing Partner of PRA Sarasota.
