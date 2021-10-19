More than half of women in the UK say they have little to no investment or trading experience
National survey reveals that women place a higher value on information and knowledge compared to men when trading and investing in stocks and shares online
A big part of trading and investing is about building confidence through research, education and learning. If you aren't fully informed, then you shouldn't trade.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the findings of a recent survey, 65% of women in the UK think of themselves as ‘novice’ investors with ‘no’ investment experience. When asked to describe their investment or trading experience, only 15% of female respondents felt they were ‘informed’ investors, compared to 28% of men in the same position.
— Jonathan Squires, Group CEO, Capital.com
The disparity in the levels of online investment experience between men and women in the UK were revealed in a survey of 2,000 people – 51% of which were females – carried out by OnePoll and commissioned by Capital.com. The national survey further uncovered that just 29% of female respondents in the UK have traded or invested in stocks and shares online vs 47% of men.
When asked why they were not interested in trading stocks and shares online, 58% of female respondents said it was too risky, while 52% said they did not know enough about online trading and investing. A further 22% of females said they were afraid that they would be charged high fees for trading online.
Jonathan Squires, CEO of Capital.com, said: “Based on the findings of our survey, female investors are less likely to invest or trade online if they are not fully informed of the risk associated with it. A big part of trading and investing is about building confidence through research, education and learning. If you aren't fully informed, then you shouldn't trade.”
While female respondents are less inclined to trade online compared to men, the survey also revealed how British females are more disciplined than men when it comes to saving. In fact, when asked how they would invest £1000, more women than men said they would save it (41% women vs 31% men) or invest it in an ISA (30% women vs 28% men).
“This survey shows that female investors prioritise saving more so than men. But more needs to be done to support all types of investors when it comes to investing in stocks and shares and other asset classes with different risk reward profiles.”
“Capital.com offers its clients both derivatives trading and commission-free stock dealing through its web and mobile-based platforms. The poll was originally carried out to better understand the needs of different demographics in the UK and their relationship to trading and investing online,” added Squires.
To help investors hone their understanding and knowledge of trading and investing, Capital.com provides a wide range of educational support resources, at no extra cost.
Capital.com offers clients a free financial literacy app that they can use on the go - Investmate. The app includes varied learning materials, 30+ courses and short lessons. The Capital.com platform is also fitted with a demo site, regular news feed, as well as more than 5,000 pages of intelligent financial content and analysis. In addition, it hosts a YouTube trading channel, Capital.com TV, to help clients improve their knowledge, develop their strategy and grow their understanding of how to analyse charts, news and other material information that may affect markets.
Notes to Editors
About the survey
Capital.com commissioned a nationwide survey of 2000 British adults between 26th and 30th July, 2021. Carried out by One Poll, the poll captures the personal views and attitudes of men and women between the ages of 18 to 76+ across the UK with respect to their views of online trading.
About Capital.com
Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading fintech group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive, award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 3400 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.
Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Australia, Cyprus and Singapore. In 2020, the platform reported a 700 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 2 million clients.
Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Capital Com SV Investments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17.Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.
To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com
