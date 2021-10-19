LED-based Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) to Reach USD 80.2 Million in 2025

According to the new report, use of LEDs used in night vision system compatible lighting, by the US Military is forecast to reach USD 100.3 million in 2030

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketresearchreports.com, a leading research distribution platform has added a new market forecast report of the worldwide consumption of packaged light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) compatible lighting by the United States Military, segmented by several applications.The consumption value of LEDs used in NVIS compatible lighting, by the USA Military reached an estimated $65.2 million in 2020, and the value is forecast to increase at an annual rate of 4.2 percent, to reach $80.2 million in the year 2025; and forecasted to increase at 4.6 percent per year in the 2nd-half of the forecast period (2025-2030). Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.LED-based Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) compliant lighting is available in six colors: NVIS blue, NVIS green A, NVIS green B, NVIS white, NVIS yellow, and NVIS red. The NVIS blue, NVIS green A, and NVIS white display chromaticity coordinates are within the areas bounded by a circle for blue, green A, and white and a circle and the spectrum locus for green B, when set to 0.1 foot-lamberts. The NVIS yellow and NVIS red display chromaticity coordinates are within the area bounded by a circle and the spectrum locus when set to 15.0 foot-lamberts.Night vision goggles (NVG) combined with magnification lenses constitute night vision binoculars. Other types include monocular night vision devices with only one eyepiece, which may be mounted to firearms as night sights. NVG and enhanced vision systems (EVS) technologies are becoming standard operating products for US military operations to improve safety. Light-emitting diodes used in Night Vision Imaging Systems must provide an environment that will not have near-infrared (NIR) noise, which would interfere with the nighttime sensitivity of the NVGs.According to the ElectroniCast, the increased use of LEDs in night vision compatibility (NVC) devices are driven by the following market dynamics: technological advances, size, weight, and durability in rugged, harsh environments (such as military/warfare), lower maintenance, and longer product-life.Additionally, Military personnel using night vision goggles (NVG) must be able to read illuminated displays without those displays interfering with the performance of the goggles. The displays also must be readable to those not using night vision devices.This market forecast report, which is available immediately. For detailed information on this or other services, please click: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/electronicast/leds-used-night-vision-imaging-systems-compatible-lighting-usa-military-market Browse reports related to LEDs Market: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/search/site/LED >>Contact us for Custom Research Services >>Read our Market Research Blog for free.