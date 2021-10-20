Symbol Security launches End User Cyber Training for the DoD Supply Chain
To address the realities of user education in Cyber Security and Compliance, Symbol Security is announcing the launch of its DoD Supply Chain (DSC).MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbol Security announces the launch of its DoD Supply Chain (DSC) Cyber Readiness Training targeting the education of users and adherence to certain controls listed in The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). CMMC is a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Symbol’s DoD Supply Chain Cyber Readiness Training will help users better understand and stay compliant with critical CMMC controls requirements.
To address the realities of user education in Cyber Security and Compliance, Symbol Security is announcing the launch of its DoD Supply Chain (DSC) Cyber Readiness Track which reinforces education of several controls referenced in the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). While Symbol Security’s (DSC) Cyber Readiness Track will not be required for any CMMC Audits, it will provide a very important reinforcement of proper user behaviors that can help companies avoid violations of compliance controls due to user error or user ignorance.
As CMMC readiness and audits become a reality for much of the Department of Defense (DoD) ecosystem and supply chain, Symbol’s training is designed to supplement the audit readiness and help employees learn the behaviors and actions that will help keep their organizations cyber safe. Examples of this include recognizing and reporting insider threats, defending against social engineering attacks, and properly managing and protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), and many others.
“The launch of our DSC Cyber Readiness Training rounds out the efforts that many organizations will undertake in order to achieve primary CMMC compliance” said Symbol Security President and Co-Founder Craig Sandman, “Our simple AND effective training will help DoD supply chain employees understand certain CMMC controls and how they can adhere to those controls, thus reducing their company’s risk of non-compliance.” said Symbol Security President and Co-Founder Craig Sandman.
Symbol will launch these services through third party consultants and Managed Security Service Providers that are already engaging in CMMC readiness efforts with their clients.
“Symbol’s DSC Cyber Readiness Training will be a great bolt-on service to the consulting and professional services work we are doing to help companies get ready for CMMC audits” said John Britton, Certified CMMC Auditor and Cyber Practice Leader for Corvid Cyber Defense, a Registered Practitioner Organization based in Mooresville, North Carolina, “The additional training practice compliments our robust cyber security training services and our market leading Haven Cybersecurity Offering”
DoD supply chain and government consultants who deliver advisory and compliance services to their clients will benefit from Symbol’s DSC Cyber Readiness Training as a compliment to their core services as well. With CMMC audits looming, many companies and their employees need foundational training to set a proper baseline for their business to eventually sustain a CMMC compliant environment.
“We’re advising many companies right now on the CMMC audit and its necessary preparations” said Bill Palifka, CEO of Cymonix, a Connecticut based Full Spectrum Cyber Advisory firm, “the CMMC AT domain requires DoD suppliers to have an effective cybersecurity training program. Complying with the requirements of these domains is a must for companies looking for a CMMC maturity Level 2 and higher. Symbol Security just made it much easier for DoD suppliers to comply with these new requirements.”
