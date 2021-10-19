Svast: The new normal in post-Covid global healthcare
From Left: Rustam Djakhangirov, Abdur Raheem, Kunnummal Biju, Dr. Ashokvardhan Chordiya, Lata Hariharan, Atabek Atabaev, Bakhrom Sakhobov, Navneet Agarwal, Elmira Memetova, Bakhtiyar Djakhangirov
Svast Inc., a US digital healthcare company, is proud to announce its new partnership to help revolutionize and digitize healthcare in Uzbekistan and beyond.
Digitization is important for ensuring processes are maintained. Svast's platform will help implement best practices, providing access to doctors, sharing of records, and telehealth services.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Svast’s mission to bring personalized healthcare to everyone globally is complemented by CityMed’s individual comprehensive approach to patient care. Svast Inc., a US-based global digital healthcare company, and CityMed, one of the leading hospitals in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, announced their strategic partnership to revolutionize and digitize healthcare in the country. This new partnership will bring top doctors and surgeons to CityMed, putting it on a path to become one of the leading private hospitals in Tashkent, where the best international medical treatments can be delivered.
— Ms. Lata Hariharan, President of Svast
The healthcare industry is witnessing various emerging trends across the country, and as per the report by FICCI, the medical tourism segment was expected to reach US$9 bn in 2020. The current pandemic is an inflection point for India's medical tourism segment. It allows the country to become a global medical tourism hub as soon as international travel restrictions are eased considerably. Furthermore, digitization in today's healthcare has transformed the way the providers and patients function and interact; thereby, making medical care services accessible to everyone by ensuring wide availability. Svast’s mission is to bring personalized healthcare to everyone globally, and with the partnership of CityMed, it will provide the patients with more robust facilities.
Speaking on the partnership, Ms. Lata Hariharan, President of Svast, said, “Digitization is very important for ensuring process and quality are followed and maintained. We are proud to partner with CityMed to bring the next wave of digitation in healthcare globally. Svast's platform will further help in implementing best practices, providing better access to doctors, digital sharing of medical records, and telehealth services for patients and doctors.”
“This new partnership will leverage Svast's healthcare expertise to bring new, high quality, multi-specialty medical treatments to CityMed's health care offerings. New solutions and medical treatments are coming up rapidly. Svast, through its group of companies, is at the forefront of this. We are excited to bring these solutions to Uzbekistan through CityMed”, said Kunnummal Biju, CEO of Svast.
Svast and CityMed’s partnership will go a long way in resolving the healthcare challenges. It creates the foundation for the rollout of cutting-edge healthcare technology. Svast’s hospital management as a service offers skilled staffing, operational efficiency, access to experts and specialists in the field, and increased care overall for the hospital and its patients. Digital tools like telemedicine and remote diagnostics can significantly decrease patient travel time and improve diagnosis by providing healthcare services in areas where doctors are otherwise scarce. Digitization of medical records, diagnostic tools, and solutions improves accessibility and makes it easier to provide the right information at the right time. Together, Svast and CityMed will revolutionize healthcare access across the country and around the world.
Svast has been providing healthcare to thousands of people annually and has played an active role in healthcare in Uzbekistan and many countries worldwide for several years. For example, months into 2020’s lockdown, Svast received a group of patients from Tashkent, who were stricken with serious illnesses and transported them safely into Delhi, providing them with the accommodations and care they required during that difficult time.
The digitization of healthcare offers revolutionary prospects for locations such as Uzbekistan and other countries where the realities of delivering medical services can be challenging. Healthcare providers face many hurdles, from the logistics of transporting and stocking resources to providing appropriate care for a wide range of conditions and educating patients on best practices.
Svast is committed to getting patients the care they need, no matter what obstacles may lie in their way. Their Artificial Intelligence and human-assisted healthcare platform provides healthcare professionals with the necessary tools to do their job. The partnership with CityMed will make it easier for doctors and healthcare providers in Uzbekistan to deliver quality medical services across the country.
To learn more, visit https://visit.svast.com/citymed/.
Kunnummal Biju
Svast Inc.
+13137778278 ext.
kbiju@svast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn