Svast: The new normal in post-Covid global healthcare

From Left: Rustam Djakhangirov, Abdur Raheem, Kunnummal Biju, Dr. Ashokvardhan Chordiya, Lata Hariharan, Atabek Atabaev, Bakhrom Sakhobov, Navneet Agarwal, Elmira Memetova, Bakhtiyar Djakhangirov

Svast Inc., a US digital healthcare company, is proud to announce its new partnership to help revolutionize and digitize healthcare in Uzbekistan and beyond.

Digitization is important for ensuring processes are maintained. Svast's platform will help implement best practices, providing access to doctors, sharing of records, and telehealth services.” — Ms. Lata Hariharan, President of Svast