Svast and GlobeMed Partner in a Step Forward for Global Healthcare Accessibility
Svast Inc announces the signing of a service agreement with GlobeMed that will enhance the patient experience by increasing access to healthcare overseas.
This is a critical step forward in our goal of enabling access to quality healthcare options that remove the geographical barrier and makes it easy for the patient to select the care they seek”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s globalized world, cross-border connectedness is increasingly important in healthcare. Svast Inc., a US-based global healthcare services provider, is happy to announce the signing of a service agreement with GlobeMed, a leading healthcare benefits management company, for a mutually beneficial relationship that will enhance the patient experience by increasing and simplifying access to overseas care.
Strategic partnerships like these respond to a crucial need to enhance the access and availability of health and insurance coverage for those with limited resources and access. Medical Value Travel (MVT) and insurance coverage across borders are significant steps towards a future with equal access to medical care and coverage that benefits all.
The collaboration teams the market-leading strengths of each company to enhance the healthcare experience of the insured members of the clients contracted with GlobeMed, by simplifying cross-border access to healthcare.
“This partnership is a critical step forward in our goal of enabling access to quality global healthcare options that remove the geographical barrier and makes it easy for the patient to select the care they seek,” said Ms. Lata Hariharan, President of Svast
Under the service agreement, insured clients contracted with GlobeMed will benefit from Svast’s cutting-edge healthcare technology to facilitate their access to cross-border healthcare.
“Our strategic cooperation with Svast will expand access to healthcare and enables our clients to create specialized and affordable insurance products for their insured members managed by GlobeMed,” said Ziad Kharma, GlobeMed’s Vice President - Business Development, Actuarial and Data Science.
Svast will assist GlobeMed’s members in finding the best treatment options, ensuring consistent access to medical records, and curating a travel package that is personalized to their needs. The Svast Medical Travel services include assisting patients with obtaining visas and insurance, booking travel and accommodation, and preparing for treatment abroad.
This exciting partnership will allow GlobeMed members access to better health care and cutting-edge solutions as part of an efficiently managed and globalized medical process. Together Svast and GlobeMed look forward to a brighter future in the medical tourism space.
