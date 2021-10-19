VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A103842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Captain Jeremy Hill

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/16/2021 at approx 1 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bolton Valley Access Road

VIOLATION: Missing Person

ACCUSED: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: Emily Ferlazzo

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/18/2021 at approximately 7:15 PM, Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks received a phone call about a missing 22-year-old female. Concerned family members called to report, Emily Ferlazzo, missing. Emily had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton, Vermont with her husband, Joseph Ferlazzo age 41. It was reported on Saturday 10/16/21 around 1 PM Emily got out of the vehicle she was riding in and began walking on Rt. 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road. Joseph Ferlazzo told family members he went to a nearby store and when he returned to pick Emily up a short time later, he could not find her.

Uniform troopers as well as state police detectives began trying to locate Emily shortly after receiving the report. Emily is a white female, 5 feet tall, and weighing 125 lbs. Emily has blue eyes and blonde hair. Emily was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police Detectives at the Williston or St. Albans Barracks.