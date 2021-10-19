Luxury Estate with Panoramic Views of Mt. Timpanogos in Provo, Utah to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Classic luxury estate in the heart of Utah Valley Stately front entrance Spacious gourmet kitchen Panoramic views of iconic Mt. Timpanogos and Utah Valley Close proximity to Sundance Mountain Resort and Silicon Slopes

Located in Utah Valley, 4617 Foothill Drive will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Shereen Christensen of Realtypath LLC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of Utah Valley, 4617 Foothill Drive will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Shereen Christensen of Realtypath LLC. The property is currently listed for $2.495 million and bidding is scheduled to be held on October 29–November 3 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

An elevated lifestyle awaits in this luxury estate with panoramic views from balconies of Mt. Timpanogos and the surrounding Utah Valley. The property welcomes guests with stately front entrance columns and a lofty foyer flanked by a two-story wood-paneled library, a raised grand piano platform and a curved staircase leading upwards to a freestanding bridge-way with sweeping interior views. Faux painted marble columns and trompe l’oeil painted ceiling pair with neoclassic wainscoting and warm hardwood floors—all bathed in natural light from the residence’s many floor-to-ceiling windows. The spacious gourmet kitchen offers professional grade appliances, ample granite countertops and a large island with built-in storage. A separate guest house, which can also be used as a home office space, will ensure maximum privacy and comfort for visiting friends or family. With formal gardens, sauna/steam shower room, home theater, children’s fairytale playroom and many other unique features, there is no shortage of amenities to discover in this property.

Provo, the heart of Utah Valley, is renowned for Utah Lake and its surrounding Wasatch Mountains with the iconic centerpiece, Mt. Timpanogos, soaring to an 11,752-foot summit. Mt. Timpanogos, one of Utah’s most popular hiking and skiing destinations, is accessible by nearby Provo Canyon, which has been designated as a "Utah Scenic Byway" for its historical importance as well as one of America's premier trout fishing streams. The Wasatch Mountains offer an abundance of outdoor sports, and are rivaled only by southern Utah’s many state and national parks. Within just a short drive, Sundance Mountain Resort entertains year-round, while Utah Lake and area golf courses are perfect for warm weather sports. Riverwoods Business Park, Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University are just a stone’s throw away. Downtown Salt Lake City is an easy 45 minutes’ drive by car or Frontrunner commuter train for the “big city” amenities while still being able to enjoy all the privacy and tranquility of Provo beyond your front door.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

