Hallmark Health Care Solutions Hires New VP for Einstein II Workforce Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS), a leader in the healthcare technology sector working with over 1,000 health care facilities across all 50 states, today announced that Jennifer Firmalan, MSN RN, has joined the company as Vice President of Workforce for the company’s labor management software, Einstein II Internal Resource Pool (EII IRP).
In this new role, Firmalan will lead tech enabled strategy development, implementation, and enhanced utilization for new and existing EII IRP users. Her experience includes management of nurse float pools for organizations such as Mt. Carmel Health System and Munson Healthcare. This first-hand knowledge will provide health systems with the leadership and support they need to realize the full potential of the platform in meeting their nurse staffing, efficiency, and cost reduction goals.
“By offering the guidance of a nursing insider and an IRP program expert, we can provide healthcare organizations with access to someone who has walked in their shoes, and fully understands the inner-workings of nurse float pools,” says William Reau, Chief Operating Officer and Principal at HHCS. “Jennifer also has years of experience working with the EII IRP platform and is perfectly positioned to help our technology users take their success with EII IRP to the next level.”
In her new role at HHCS working with both new and existing EII IRP users, she will help clients to strategically build bigger and more effective resource pools, enhance existing float pool programs, and better meet staffing needs more cost-effectively with less administrative overhead.
“Having worked within and managed nursing float pools, I have been able to live and breathe the benefits of successful workforce programs,” says Firmalan. “But without the right technology, it’s difficult if not impossible to be successful. Einstein II IRP connects health systems directly with new nurses offering nursing staff the flexibility they need, while at the same time creating a secondary “layer” of labor support that fits between core staff and contract labor improving the ability to flex staffing up or down at will. Through this new role with HHCS, I am excited to help organizations effectively scale their contingent workforce programs and reap the same benefits that I did through using EII IRP.”
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and health care. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 health care professionals in more than 1,000 health care facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.
HHCS’ workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit https://www.einsteinii.com and https://www.heisenbergii.com
