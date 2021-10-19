Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030 by Roots Analysis

Vaccine Contract Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Vaccine Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Roots Analysis logo

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Several of the larger CMOs have developed the required capabilities and expertise to offer end-to-end services, ranging from vaccine development (which includes preliminary R&D, preclinical studies and clinical trials) to regulatory filings, and commercial scale production.

The financial opportunity within the vaccine contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Scale of Operation

 Preclinical

 Clinical

 Commercial

 Type of Expression System

 Mammalian

 Microbial

 Others

 Outsourced Business Operations

 API Manufacturing

 Fill / Finish

 Others

 Company Size

 Small

 Mid-sized

 Large / Very Large

 Key geographical regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

 Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the current vaccine manufacturing revenues are primarily driven by outsourcing of various processes involved in the development of preventive vaccines. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

 Menzo Havenga (President and Chief Executive Officer, Batavia Biosciences) and Claire Otjes (Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences)

 Dietmar Katinger (Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific)

 David C Cunningham (Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology)

 Ingrid Cromann (Director - Vaccine Development, Statens Serum Institut)

 Kevin Daley (Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep Synthesis)

 Thilo Kamphausen (Director Business Development, Richter-Helm BioLogics)

 Sebastian Schuck (Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech)

 Oliver Schub (Senior Business Development Manager, ProBioGen)

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape

5. COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Manufacturers

6. Company Competitiveness Analysis

7. Company Profiles: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers based in North America

8. Company Profiles: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers based in Europe

9. Company Profiles: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers based in Emerging

Regions

10. Partnerships and Collaborations

11. Recent Expansion

12. Mergers and Acquisitions

13. Capacity Analysis

14. Demand Analysis

15. Market Forecast

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Future Growth Opportunities

18. Executive Insights

19. Concluding Remarks

20. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

21. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

