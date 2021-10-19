Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030 by Roots Analysis
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.
Several of the larger CMOs have developed the required capabilities and expertise to offer end-to-end services, ranging from vaccine development (which includes preliminary R&D, preclinical studies and clinical trials) to regulatory filings, and commercial scale production.
The financial opportunity within the vaccine contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Scale of Operation
Preclinical
Clinical
Commercial
Type of Expression System
Mammalian
Microbial
Others
Outsourced Business Operations
API Manufacturing
Fill / Finish
Others
Company Size
Small
Mid-sized
Large / Very Large
Key geographical regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the current vaccine manufacturing revenues are primarily driven by outsourcing of various processes involved in the development of preventive vaccines. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:
Menzo Havenga (President and Chief Executive Officer, Batavia Biosciences) and Claire Otjes (Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences)
Dietmar Katinger (Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific)
David C Cunningham (Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology)
Ingrid Cromann (Director - Vaccine Development, Statens Serum Institut)
Kevin Daley (Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep Synthesis)
Thilo Kamphausen (Director Business Development, Richter-Helm BioLogics)
Sebastian Schuck (Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech)
Oliver Schub (Senior Business Development Manager, ProBioGen)
Table of Contents
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Landscape
5. COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Manufacturers
6. Company Competitiveness Analysis
7. Company Profiles: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers based in North America
8. Company Profiles: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers based in Europe
9. Company Profiles: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers based in Emerging
Regions
10. Partnerships and Collaborations
11. Recent Expansion
12. Mergers and Acquisitions
13. Capacity Analysis
14. Demand Analysis
15. Market Forecast
16. SWOT Analysis
17. Future Growth Opportunities
18. Executive Insights
19. Concluding Remarks
20. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
21. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
