New Tech That Allows Users to Turn an iPhone or iPad Into a Mobile TV Antenna for FREE: Go.TV (Stock Symbol: MDEX)

Our new name, Go.TV, will unify our brand and demonstrate our purpose to offer free over-the-air television content to capitalize on the continual cord cutting as people move away from cable TV”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Television Station Acquisitions, New Tech That Allows Users to Turn an iPhone or iPad Into a Mobile TV Antenna for FREE: Go.TV (OTCQB: MDEX)
— Philip Falcone, Go.TV, Inc's founder and CEO
Proprietary Entertainment Technology for Free Mobile TV Access.
Houston TV Station Acquisition Kicks Off Development of Free-to-Consumer Over The Air (OTA) Video Broadcast Platform.
Acquisitions of 2 Class A Television Broadcast Stations in Los Angeles.
Expectation to Grow TV Station Base to 100 TV Stations Nationwide.
Go.TV, Inc. previously known as Madison Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MDEX) allows customers to turn their iPhone and iPad into a Mobile TV antenna. MDEX proprietary hardware will enable iPhone and iPad devices with OTA viewing capability – allowing access to not only MDEX Go.TV’s broadcast programming but all broadcast stations (NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, etc.) for free! No data charge, no cable charge. MDEX also says its own devices are coming soon.
Purchase of TV Station KVVV, Houston
On June 8th MDEX announced the purchase of a Class A television broadcast station in Houston, the number 8 ranked DMA (Designated Market Area) in the nation. The MDEX acquisition, filed in June with the FCC, was for a Class A broadcast license, KVVV in Houston from TVue Associates, Inc. The station, currently broadcasting over 10 different streams of content to the Houston marketplace 24 hours per day/7 days per week, will be immediately accretive to MDEX cash flow:
KVVV-LD, using Display Channels 15.1-15.10
This purchase is the second acquisition of a planned series of similar top DMA television broadcast station acquisitions by MDEX with another 7 stations currently in the pipeline and a plan to further expand the portfolio to 30 stations within the next 12-14 mos. MDEX expects to ultimately grow the station base to 100 tv stations nationwide through additional acquisitions targeting the top 100 DMA's, covering 80% of the population of the U.S.
The result will be a broad, nationwide, OTA independent distribution platform to host various content providers and data transmissions of many sorts, creating not only a unique, independent platform but an alternative to the existing Cable, OTT, and Internet platforms for those seeking to expand viewership of their content.
"With little or no technology changes in more than a generation, the broadcast TV industry today is poised for dramatic change as new disruptive technology prepares to roll out allowing for OTA mobile viewing and other major advancements, "said Philip Falcone, Founder, and CEO of MDEX. "The OTA market represents an untapped and sizeable market opportunity, and our goal is to continue expanding our platform to capitalize on the changing media and viewer landscape and growing OTA viewership in the U.S.
Strong Tailwinds for OTA TV and Online Streaming
Consumers have embraced cutting the cord trend and moving to broadband (Netflix, Apple, Disney) and OTA (to continue to watch the basics). OTA households alone have doubled over the last 10 years to 20MM, becoming a material part of the addressable TV universe.
As cord-cutting continues to accelerate in conjunction with other factors (e.g., censorship) affecting distribution, the need for an alternative distribution platform will accelerate, ultimately driving higher rates and higher valuation all without even factoring in the true value of the spectrum.
The OTA market represents a compelling market opportunity for MDEX. With an estimated 107MM TV households in the U.S., 57.9MM households use Cable, 28.7MM use alternative or satellite dish delivery systems while 20.4MM use OTA antennas - representing 44.8MM people. As any TV set purchase comes equipped by federal law to be OTA accessible, the adoption opportunities are massive if the right offer is presented to the market that is already growing weary of the recurring costs associated with content subscriptions.
An even bigger opportunity lies in the forthcoming advent of NextGen TV. In late 2017, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to allow broadcasters to use the Next Gen TV using the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard on a voluntary basis. This new OTA broadcast technology offers high definition, mobile video, 4K resolution video, interactive features like polling and voting as well as e-Commerce capabilities for TV-based shopping. MDEX plans include leveraging these innovations and others to bring a truly modern interactive experience to consumers for free.
Madison Technologies Inc. to Change Name to Go.TV
On May 20th Madison Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDEX), officially announced changing its name to Go.TV, Inc. to better reflect the company's future mission, vision and overall strategy.
"Our new name, Go.TV, will unify our brand and demonstrate our purpose to offer free over-the-air television content to capitalize on the continual cord cutting as people move away from cable TV," said Philip Falcone, Go.TV, Inc's founder and CEO. "Our team is acquiring stations with the objective of building out a national footprint to provide compelling content to viewers, all of which will deliver strong value and returns for all stakeholders."
As previously announced, MDEX purchased two Class A television broadcast stations in Los Angeles, the number 2 ranked DMA (Designated Market Area) in the nation, has FCC approval for the acquisition of KVVV-Houston and KYMU-Seattle and has LOI's for a number of other top 30 DMA stations. The two stations, (KNLA-CD and KNET-CD) currently broadcasting over 15 different streams of content to the LA marketplace 24 hours per day/7 days per week.
MDEX expects to ultimately grow the station base to 100 TV stations nationwide through additional acquisitions targeting the top 100 DMA's, covering 75-80% of the population of the United States. The result will be a broad, nationwide, OTA independent distribution platform to host various content providers and data transmissions of many sorts, creating not only a unique, independent platform but an alternative to the existing cable, OTT, and Internet platforms for those seeking to expand viewership of their content.
For more information on Go.TV (OTCQB: MDEX) visit the company website at: https://go.tv
CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
