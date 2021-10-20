Oxocan's CBD Candles are in High Demand due to their 100% Natural and Beneficial Properties
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxocan offers a range of 100% natural and organic products including CBD Candles, CBD Oils and CBD Capsules. All of their products are chemical and pesticide-free, are eco-friendly and are ethically made and sourced. As a British brand, they take great pride in their manufacturing and production practices as they are of the highest quality.
The Company has recently launched two very unique hand-made CBD candles and those who have tried them, absolutely love them for their natural essence, smell and well-being state that they offer.
Like shopping for perfume, it’s very hard to shop for a beautiful and sophisticated scented candle online as you are unable to directly smell them. Fruity, spicy scents versus rich fragrances – there's no right or wrong answer, but based on the consumers' reviews, Oxocan's CBD candles seem to be a big hit.
The brand's enticing candles are filled with a remarkable blend of 100% natural and organic essential oils and ingredients including organic hemp extract and CBD. Additionally, they are using eco-friendly, and the most expensive and superior wax made of rapeseed and coconut oil, and nothing else ensures an even, longer, and more effective burn. It is free from paraffin, soy, palm, beeswax, and any synthetic additives, which make it the perfect choice for those suffering from migraines and headaches during and post candle burn.
Many of their customers are reviewing these candles as having the cleanest burn without any black fumes. Oxocan uses natural fragrances and CBD that are very beneficial for meditation and aromatherapy practices which can boost your immune system during the Autumn and Winter seasons and can boost your mood. Some customers even claim that they burn Oxocan's candles while having a toddler nearby without any allergy side effects.
It would be remiss not to mention the perfectly understated stylish and opaque-white glass candle holder and packaging which would suit any interiors style. The candles are hand-poured in London and they offer 35 hours of burn time.
If you prefer your scented candles to have a subtle uplifting fragrance, Oxocan’s comforting 'Revitalise’ blend could be the one for you. It offers an uplifting, welcoming blend of rose, orange, mandarin, and exotic green bergamot with delicate lavender and chamomile accords. This mood-boosting, citrusy scent will set a sophisticated yet cheerful scene in your whole house.
It doesn’t get any closer to an "at-home spa experience" than this relaxing 'Tranquility' scented candle, which smells of English lavender, chamomile, clary sage, and geranium. These are all uniquely combined with the warming node of bergamot which not only smells wonderful but can also help you calm down after a hectic day. This candle helps to create a relaxing atmosphere throughout your home, just light as you have a bath or unwind before bed.
These essential oil scented candles will create a luxurious, calming atmosphere that will help you to instantly unwind and de-stress. Studies have even found that natural scented candles and oils can improve psychological wellbeing and ease symptoms of depression and stress. Notes of lavender and jasmine are known to help you relax and promote a good night’s sleep, whilst citrusy scented candles are known to boost your mood and make you more productive.
£38, Oxocan
