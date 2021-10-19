Mayor Bowser Announces FY22 LGBTQ Community Grant Awards & the Housing People Efficiently Vouchers

(Washington, DC) – To highlight the beginning of DC Values week and celebrate National LGBTQ History Month, Mayor Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs are proud to announce the increase and immediate availability of the Housing Older People Efficiently, or HOPE, LGBTQ Senior Housing Voucher.

Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Fair Shot Budget included new funding for 20 dedicated vouchers for LGBTQ seniors and 20 for LGBTQ adults. In FY22, funding increased by $479,293 for LGBTQ seniors 62 and over and $433,340 for LGBTQ adults.

“The HOPE LGBTQ Senior Housing Vouchers are a fantastic example of how the Fair Shot FY22 Budget is an investment in our DC Values,” said Mayor Bowser. “There are many ways to ensure that everyone in our community can live happy, healthy lives and so often that work starts by ensuring people have access to safe and affordable housing. We look forward to showcasing these resources and many others during Saturday’s Open House.”

With the HOPE LGBTQ Senior Housing Vouchers, LGBTQ seniors can find and afford safe and appropriate housing. Since 2016, a total of 23 LGBTQ seniors have been successfully housed.

“The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs understands the many barriers that LGBTQ+ and same gender loving older adults face in the current housing system. Increasing the Housing Older People Efficiently Vouchers program and expanding age requirements will allow us to house 45 members of our community. This is just the beginning and our office is focused on achieving Mayor Bowser’s vision by addressing the constituent’s needs directly,” said Japer Bowles, Director of Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

In addition to the housing funding, Mayor Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs have awarded 13 grants, a combined $195,000, to nine community-based organizations to serve LGBTQ District residents, focusing on LGBTQ homeless youth empowerment and self-sufficiency, LGBTQ cultural competency training, and community development.

The following organizations will receive the grant for FY22:

On Saturday, October 23, at 11 am Mayor Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Community Affairs (MOCA) will host an Open House Meet & Greet. The Open House, which will be at the Reeves Center, will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the 12 constituent offices within MOCA and the services and resources they provide.