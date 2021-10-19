aDolus raises $2.5 million to secure critical infrastructure and grow sales and marketing team
Software supply chain security experts to drive aggressive go-to-market strategy
The timing is ideal; the aDolus technology is mature, we’re working with major automation companies, and supply chain security has become front page news.”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure, today announced that it has raised $2.5 million USD of new financing via its latest funding round.
— Rod Campbell, CEO of aDolus
The oversubscribed funding round follows a year marked by high profile software supply chain attacks and increasing cybersecurity initiatives from the U.S. government. The company will use the funds to pursue an aggressive go-to-market strategy, timed to meet the sharply growing demand for supply chain security solutions, particularly in critical industries.
“The timing is ideal; the aDolus technology is mature, we’re working with major automation companies, and supply chain security has become front page news,” says Rod Campbell, CEO of aDolus. “Expect to see a major investment in our sales and marketing efforts to promote our FACT platform — the only solution in the market using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to tackle some of cybersecurity’s most intransigent problems,” he adds.
The company has already begun its more aggressive push with the recent hire of Jeff Rosen, VP of Sales. Rosen, who brings decades of enterprise software experience, is building out the aDolus sales organization in North America. In addition, cybersecurity leader Ron Brash has joined aDolus as VP of Technical Research & Integrations to drive strategic partnerships and support product development. The company has also launched a new website to better position its offering.
Previous investment rounds have funded the company’s R&D efforts to enhance machine learning capabilities and to address the complexities, and the volume, of vulnerability-related analysis. aDolus has become a leader in generating enriched software bill of materials (SBOMs), delivering SBOMs in industry standard formats and producing the supporting tools to make these useful.
“We began working on risks to the software supply chain four years ago with the support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” said Eric Byres, Founder and CTO of aDolus. “We got an early lead on building a sophisticated solution and with this round of funding we’ll be able to aggressively take it to market,” Byres adds.
About aDolus Technology Inc.
aDolus Technology Inc. is the global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure. Our AI technology correlates information from diverse sources about ICS, IIoT, and IoT firmware and software to provide continuous assurance that packages (and all their subcomponents) are legitimate, tamper-free, and safe to ship and install. By working together to secure the software supply chain, we can create a safer, better world. Visit us at http://www.adolus.com.
