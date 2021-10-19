Submit Release
Increase to Louisiana WIC cash value benefits extended through December

Families and pregnant individuals participating in Louisiana's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will continue to receive extra help with purchasing fruits and vegetables through a Continuing Resolution of the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.

 

Through December 2021, women and children will continue to receive an increase to their cash value benefit (CVB), which is the amount of money provided each month for the purchase of fresh, frozen and/or canned fruits and vegetables. Under the Continuing Resolution, CVB are $24 for children, $43 for pregnant and postpartum persons, and $47 for breastfeeding persons.

 

This comes after a 388% increase from July 2021 to September 2021 for children (from $9 per month to $35 per month) and a 318% increase for women (from $11 per month to $35 per month) through the American Rescue Act, which was passed in July 2021. 

 

Currently about 89,000 individuals receive WIC benefits each month in Louisiana. Louisiana WIC is available to income-eligible pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum persons, and infants and children up to 5 years of age. If currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Pandemic EBT and/or Louisiana Medicaid, these families automatically meet the income requirements for WIC. These families can also enroll and receive WIC supplemental benefits.

 

If a family is not currently enrolled in WIC but meets the eligibility requirements, they can enroll in the program by visiting a local WIC clinic or filling out a pre-application at https://louisianawic.org/about/apply-online. A list of clinics can be found on the Louisiana WIC website or by calling 1-800-251-BABY(2229).

 

Please direct all media inquiries to Kevin Litten, Communications Strategist with the Bureau of Media and Communications, at kevin.litten@la.gov or (225) 219-3542.

