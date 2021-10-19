M-85 (Fort Street) bridge to be closed over Rouge River Oct. 20-22 in southwest Detroit for inspection

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

CITY: Detroit

ROADWAY: M-85 (Fort Street)

CLOSURE START DATE: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 9 a.m.

REOPEN DATE: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 3 p.m.

CLOSURE DETAILS: A detailed inspection is required of the M-85 (Fort Street) bridge, which recently had an issue that kept it in the upright position for a couple of days. This intensive inspection requires the bridge to be closed over the Rouge River for approximately three days.

During this inspection, M-85 (Fort Street) will be closed between Oakwood Boulevard and Miller Road. Currently, M-85 is closed between Miller Road and Woodmere Road for a road upheaval situation on Dearborn Street at M-85, which is being addressed by the City of Detroit and utility companies.

Miller Road is available for local access/local traffic only between Dix Avenue and Fort Street.

Drivers are encouraged to plan an alternate route before approaching this area.