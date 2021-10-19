I4 Mining Release New Report Exploring Industry 4.0 Technologies' Role in the Mining Sector
'Mining + Industry 4.0: AI + IoT’s role in reaching a profitable net-zero future' is a comprehensive look at the current and future role of the technology.
Technology will be the key enabler in helping miners not just achieve transformation, but to do so profitably; our goal and aim with this report is to help them on this journey.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I4 Mining have today released a new report 'Mining + Industry 4.0: AI + IoT’s role in reaching a profitable net-zero future' that comprehensively examines the current and future role of Industry 4.0 technology in the mining industry, as well as exploring how and where miners should get started with it.
— Phillip McBride, Rayven CSO
Upon its release, Phillip McBride, Rayven’s CSO who leads the business' I4 Mining unit, said "Our goal with this report is to provide miners with a comprehensive, strategic view of what Industry 4.0 technology in the mining sector actually means, why now is the time to be investing in it, as well as provide practical advice and insights on just how to get started with it.
"We are all aware that the sector is transitioning to a new 'zero' future - zero carbon, zero waste and zero harm - and that it is key to achieving global energy transition, however the path there is still uncertain. Technology will be the key enabler in helping miners not just achieve transformation, but to do so profitably; our goal and aim with this report is to help them on this journey."
Discover more about the report and download it here.
About I4 Mining
I4 Mining is a suite of next generation Industry 4.0 digital mining solutions designed to help the mining sector transform to succeed in a 'zero' future, fast.
Purpose-built for the sector’s unique needs by Rayven, the leading AI + IoT platform, each contains pre-built functionality for multiple use cases, including advanced AI and adaptive real-time analytics, and is fully interoperable with existing technologies to provide a complete Industry 4.0-ready platform that delivers true digital transformation.
I4 Mining’s solutions can be deployed in weeks, are easy-to-use (codeless), and are commercially viable at-scale; so that you can spend the time and expense that usually goes into planning and development hyper-customizing and optimizing your solution in the field - reducing risk and delivering a measurable ROI in weeks.
For more information, visit: https://i4mining.rayven.io
Rory McNeil
Rayven
+61 411 655 442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn