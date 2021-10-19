I4 Mining Release New Report Exploring Industry 4.0 Technologies' Role in the Mining Sector

About

Rayven is a codeless AI and IoT platform used for creating, operating and optimizing brilliant commercial and industrial control, real-time management and predictive analytics solutions that accelerate organizations' real-world digital transformation. Quick-to-deploy, simple-to-use and affordable; Rayven provides businesses with unique new capabilities, solves real-world problems and enables their customers to achieve their business goals - not just their technology ones - delivering business-changing outcomes. By leveraging the Rayven platform, and their industrial Data Science and deployment services, they help their partners and customers to gather real-time insights, exert control, and utilize Machine Learning to optimize their operations and help them succeed with any IoT, AI or Industry 4.0 use-case.

http://www.rayven.io