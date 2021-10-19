Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project Update in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Update to the Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project in the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

New On Monday, October 18, Market Street will be open to traffic between Route 11 (Main Street) and West Ridge Avenue.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in October of 2022, weather permitting. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###