Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,957 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Statement on the Passing of Shawn Lang

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

10/18/2021

Governor Lamont Statement on the Passing of Shawn Lang

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the passing of longtime Connecticut activist Shawn Lang:

“There is no doubt that Shawn Lang has made a lasting impact on Connecticut. She dedicated her life toward giving a voice for the underrepresented and those in marginalized communities, and I am confident that generations to come will benefit from her advocacy. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. While her passing comes with incredible sadness, I am thankful that Connecticut has had someone as passionate and dedicated as her working to make our state more welcoming and more accessible for everyone.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Statement on the Passing of Shawn Lang

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.