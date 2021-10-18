Press Releases

10/18/2021

Governor Lamont Statement on the Passing of Shawn Lang

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the passing of longtime Connecticut activist Shawn Lang:

“There is no doubt that Shawn Lang has made a lasting impact on Connecticut. She dedicated her life toward giving a voice for the underrepresented and those in marginalized communities, and I am confident that generations to come will benefit from her advocacy. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. While her passing comes with incredible sadness, I am thankful that Connecticut has had someone as passionate and dedicated as her working to make our state more welcoming and more accessible for everyone.”