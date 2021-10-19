nFocus Solutions Releases TraxFacts® Mobile App
Software firm nFocus Solutions has officially rolled out its newest mobile app, TraxFacts®, an attendance and trend-monitoring platform designed to afford leaders quick and reliable program visibility.
Built on the TraxSolutions framework, TraxFacts is a “snapshot” that connects executive-level organization leadership with reliable and real-time data they can use to gauge program attendance, enrollment, of service hours rendered and compare Year-to-Date (YTD) trends, supporting informed staffing decisions.
“Transparency is integral to everything we do,” said nFocus President Ananda Roberts. “We like the idea of giving people at all levels a clear day-to-day overview of their programs, specifically from an attendance perspective, but we’re also looking at YTD trends to keep part of that larger picture in play. The goal is high-level, real-time, reliable and easy to access information from your desktop or on your phone – TraxFacts meets that goal.”
TraxFacts is slated to be released at no cost to existing clients. It is designed as an ancillary and powerful companion module to nFocus Solutions’ expansive suite of management tools and reporting software.
About nFocus Solutions
nFocus Solutions, a Phoenix-based firm specializing in serving Public Sector organizations with software and services to help them improve their performance through effective outcome measurement and performance optimization. We build software that aligns metrics with mission, to measure individual and organization level outcomes. We do this by integrating disparate and often disconnected data--giving our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.
