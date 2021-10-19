Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,938 in the last 365 days.

nFocus Solutions Releases TraxFacts® Mobile App

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Software firm nFocus Solutions has officially rolled out its newest mobile app, TraxFacts®, an attendance and trend-monitoring platform designed to afford leaders quick and reliable program visibility.

Built on the TraxSolutions framework, TraxFacts is a “snapshot” that connects executive-level organization leadership with reliable and real-time data they can use to gauge program attendance, enrollment, of service hours rendered and compare Year-to-Date (YTD) trends, supporting informed staffing decisions.

“Transparency is integral to everything we do,” said nFocus President Ananda Roberts. “We like the idea of giving people at all levels a clear day-to-day overview of their programs, specifically from an attendance perspective, but we’re also looking at YTD trends to keep part of that larger picture in play. The goal is high-level, real-time, reliable and easy to access information from your desktop or on your phone – TraxFacts meets that goal.”

TraxFacts is slated to be released at no cost to existing clients. It is designed as an ancillary and powerful companion module to nFocus Solutions’ expansive suite of management tools and reporting software.


About nFocus Solutions

nFocus Solutions, a Phoenix-based firm specializing in serving Public Sector organizations with software and services to help them improve their performance through effective outcome measurement and performance optimization. We build software that aligns metrics with mission, to measure individual and organization level outcomes. We do this by integrating disparate and often disconnected data--giving our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.

Mark Mongilutz
nFocus Solutions
+1 602-954-9557
mmongilutz@nfocus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

nFocus Solutions Releases TraxFacts® Mobile App

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.