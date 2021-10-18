Submit Release
News Search

There were 708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,925 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 17, 2021, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:13 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report for a stabbing. Upon arrival members located an adult female victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Danielle Stuckey, of Southeast, DC.

On Sunday, October 17, 2021, 26 year-old Tywan Morris, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.