Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 17, 2021, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:13 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report for a stabbing. Upon arrival members located an adult female victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Danielle Stuckey, of Southeast, DC.

On Sunday, October 17, 2021, 26 year-old Tywan Morris, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

