STATHERO LAUNCHES FIRST OF A KIND, HEAD TO HEAD, COLLEGE FOOTBALL DAILY FANTASY CONTESTS
StatHero’s platform has grown rapidly among college aged fans largely due to it’s simple, no gimmick, gameplay.
StatHero Fantasy platform is bridging the world of daily fantasy & sports gaming. No gimmick gameplay with 50-70% player winning percentage.
We are thrilled players can choose their favorite NCAA teams and line-ups on StatHero. We always put the players first as we expand into 34 states with more leagues & gaming options”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StatHero, the disruptive daily fantasy sports platform with industry leading, never seen before, player winning percentages has now brought its innovative gameplay to passionate College Football fans everywhere! StatHero’s lineups are always posted in advance giving players the advantage exemplified by an industry leading 50-70% player winning percentage. And now there are even more options with hundreds of their favorite college athletes available to play with to get in on the action.
— Jason Jaramillo, Founder of StatHero
In 34 states, StatHero has exploded in growth because they are the only platform bridging the worlds of daily fantasy and sports gaming with dozens of house based lineups for players to compete against and now fans can select players from their favorite College alma maters to go up against StatHero’s posted lineups.
StatHero’s goal is to revitalize the Daily Fantasy Sports market by breaking down all the long odds and long hours that plague traditional platforms. Enjoying Fantasy Sports shouldn’t be a choice between a season-long commitment, a toss up between more or less points per player or a lineup lottery submission against thousands. There’s a better way to play at StatHero, it’s fantasy sports the way it was meant to be, just one-on-one for instant cash prizes.
About STATHERO
Combining the best of fantasy sports and sports gaming, StatHero is a first of its kind daily fantasy sports platform. The company has exploded in growth since founded in 2019 in large part due it’s simple gameplay, low commitment and instant gratification. Stathero uses the familiar fantasy sports based format to allow players to compete against posted lineups across a variety of professional sports and game types including Survivor Pools, Head-to-Head and Fantasy Parlays. Their patent pending gameplay gives players an advantage unlike any other in fantasy sports. It’s truly daily fantasy the way it was meant to be played - one-on-one. For more information, visit: www.stathero.com and follow us on Twitter @StatHeroHq.
