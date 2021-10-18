VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Death investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21B104593
TROOPER: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B East – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
LOCATION: Intersection of Waterman Road and Canoe Brook Road, Dummerston, Vermont
INCIDENT: Death investigation
VICTIM: Craig E. McCullock
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police on Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021, investigated the non-suspicious death of a Dummerston resident who appeared to have suffered a medical episode while walking near his home. Police received emergency calls at about 8:15 a.m. from passersby who located the victim, subsequently identified as 60-year-old Craig E. McCullock, lying near the intersection of Canoe Brook Road and Waterman Road in Dummerston. Based on investigation by the Vermont State Police, it appears that the victim died of natural causes.
- 30 -