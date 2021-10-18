VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Death investigation

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B104593

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Troop B East – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

LOCATION: Intersection of Waterman Road and Canoe Brook Road, Dummerston, Vermont

INCIDENT: Death investigation

VICTIM: Craig E. McCullock

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police on Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021, investigated the non-suspicious death of a Dummerston resident who appeared to have suffered a medical episode while walking near his home. Police received emergency calls at about 8:15 a.m. from passersby who located the victim, subsequently identified as 60-year-old Craig E. McCullock, lying near the intersection of Canoe Brook Road and Waterman Road in Dummerston. Based on investigation by the Vermont State Police, it appears that the victim died of natural causes.

 

