Joint Human Trafficking Operation Results in a Dozen Arrests

MURFREESBORO – A two-day undercover operation by Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Murfreesboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Office of the 16th District Attorney General, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 12 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period beginning October 13th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, detectives and agents arrested 12 men and booked them into the Rutherford County Jail:

*Terrance Deshun Becton (DOB 10/31/1993), Mason: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Simple Possession/ Casual Exchange.

*Edilberto Nataren-Aguilar (DOB 02/27/1989), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*Colin Patrick Hamilton (DOB 01/17/1995), Tullahoma: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*Javier Urbina Leija (DOB 11/14/1989), Smyrna: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*Alasfour Abdullah Hassan (DOB 07/23/1999), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*John Darrell Schulze (DOB 07/20/1962), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*Garrett Robert Zabloudil (DOB 08/03/1980), China Grove, NC: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*Edward Pope (DOB 05/12/1989), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*Lucas Javier Diaz-Hernandez (DOB 04/13/1998), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*Francisco Ruiz-Diaz (DOB 12/07/1991), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*Michael Lee Sovern (DOB 07/21/2001), Smithville: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

*William DeJesus Morales-Garcia (DOB 10/16/1975), Murfreesboro: Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude.

Booking photos of the individuals charged are available on the TBI Newsroom blog at www.tbinewsroom.com.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

