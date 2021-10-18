Sonoma Labworks and Lucid Green to Deliver Consumers Instant Data on Cannabis Products
California's top cannabis testing lab combines innovation with rigorous science and testing standards.
Leading cannabis companies create groundbreaking partnership to provide detailed information to consumers instantly at point of sale
Cannabis buyers can use this digital “virtual budtender” to know on the spot exactly what they are purchasing, as well as claim rewards points or participate in cannabis loyalty programs”SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Labworks, California’s premier cannabis testing lab, and Lucid Green, the leading inventory and brand information management platform, have entered a groundbreaking partnership to provide detailed information about a cannabis product’s ingredients and potency to consumers, instantly at the point of sale.
— Christian Sweeney, President, Sonoma Labworks
The partnership will arm consumers with the information to choose the best product for their needs at the dispensary, while manufacturers will gain complete visibility on their products from processing to retail sale.
Under the partnership, cannabis manufacturers can have their products analyzed by Sonoma Labworks and the data sent immediately to Lucid Green and added to its LucidID data asset management platform.
Consumers can scan the LucidID on their smartphone to get complete information on the product, including authenticating the product, COA (certificate of analysis) information, and dosage and effect information.
The system lets buyers know on the spot exactly what they are purchasing, as well as claim rewards points or participate in other loyalty programs. Dispensaries can use the same information to educate their staff to become “virtual budtenders,” able to direct customers to the products whose active ingredients meet their specific needs.
“We’re eliminating the biggest challenge consumer’s face at the cannabis shop: knowing just what they are buying,” said Christian Sweeney, President of Sonoma Labworks. “By taking the guesswork out of their purchases, this partnership creates a better cannabis buying experience for consumers and builds the trust the industry needs to prosper in the long run.”
Sonoma Labworks will provide the data transfer service free of charge to manufacturers. Companies that don’t have an existing contract with Lucid Green can take advantage of special pricing for access to the LucidID platform, if they test with SLW.
“This is all about creating and maintaining trust throughout the cannabis supply chain so that consumers can have a safe, predictable and enjoyable experience,” said Larry Levy, Lucid Green Co-Founder and CEO. “More than that, we’re providing manufacturers with a powerful technology platform that provides consumer analytics and brand consistency so they can market more effectively, develop brand loyalty, and eliminate the counterfeit products that harm everyone”, he added.
Sonoma Labworks combines innovation with the most rigorous science and testing standards in the industry to perform comprehensive analysis of cannabis products for leading growers and processors across California. With a highly trained staff and state-of-the-art equipment, it has been ISO certified since 2018.
“Being able to do analysis at this level and provide instant and reliable integration with the LucidID platform is a complex undertaking, and one that few labs in the country are able to provide,” Sweeney said. “Our investments in people and systems are part of our Transparent Science philosophy, and our partnership with Lucid Green just underscores Sonoma Labwork’s commitment to support innovation in the cannabis industry,” Sweeney added.
Because each QR code is unique, the Lucid Green platform allows manufacturers to know where each individual product package was shipped, and where they were scanned and sold. Beyond inventory management, the system also connects manufacturers with information about buyers who have opted into rewards programs as well as providing a channel for consumer education and engagement to build additional trust.
The Lucid Green platform is a powerful weapon against the growing problem of counterfeiting. Each QR code provides a traceable tag for a product that can let dispensaries and consumers confirm that the package they are holding is a genuine product.
“LucidIDs are the universal product codes of the cannabis industry and are the foundation of our mission to empower and enable the cannabis industry to communicate trust and transparency through a direct connection,” Levy said. “By partnering with Sonoma Labworks, we can extend that trust throughout California, at $3.5 billion in revenue, the largest market in the country.”
About Sonoma Labworks
Sonoma Labworks is a California Department of Cannabis Control licensed testing lab and is the lab of choice for companies looking to bring new cannabis products to market with among the most rigorous scientific standards in the industry. Sonoma Labworks provides research and development and State mandated compliance tests for its clients. Sonoma Labworks utilizes state of the art equipment and proprietary methodologies to provide best in class test results for consumers and its clients. The lab's employees are a mix of highly educated scientists, engineers, assistants, and office staff who provide analytical, testing, research, and development services to its clients, allowing Sonoma Lab Works to work side-by-side with its clients to help new ideas grow beyond inception as they make their way to dispensary shelves. Darius Anderson CEO of Kenwood Investments, LLC and other investors acquired the lab in January 2019. Mr. Anderson is Sonoma Labworks’ Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. For more information, visit https://www.sonomalabworks.com/
About Lucid Green
Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green’s platform provides retailers and distributors a complete touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io.
