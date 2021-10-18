- Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Friday October 11, 2021 - MEDIA ADVISORY - LDI Staff to Provide Assistance at Insurance Resource Centers and Town Hall Meetings in the River Parishes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 14, 2021

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon reminds Medicare beneficiaries the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is available to help them navigate the Medicare Open Enrollment Period. During this time, consumers are advised to review their Medicare coverage options and benefits to make the best choice for their health care needs. Medicare Open Enrollment runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Medicare beneficiaries can contact SHIIP by calling the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) at 1-800-259-5300 x2 or by visiting www.ldi.la.gov. The Senior Health Insurance Information Program is housed within the LDI and has partner organizations across the state that offer free and confidential help with Medicare and other health insurance matters.

“Our SHIIP staff is available by phone or virtual counseling to help clear some of the confusion surrounding Medicare plans and help consumers get the coverage they need for the upcoming year,” said Commissioner Donelon. “This is especially important for Medicare beneficiaries affected by Hurricane Ida who may not have access to their regular doctors and care team. The SHIIP staff can help identify what doctors and health centers can fill those gaps.”

During Medicare Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can adjust their existing plans, such as shifting from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan, switching from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another, or making changes to Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plans. Beneficiaries contemplating switching companies should make sure that their preferred doctors are in the new company’s network of providers.

If you like your current coverage, and it’s still available for 2022, you don’t need to take any action to keep it.

Visit Medicare.gov to sign up to get important news & updates by email from Medicare.

