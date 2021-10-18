Firearms Deer Hunting Season Opens Sat. Oct. 16

Hunters look forward to the opening day of deer firearms season much like a kid eagerly awaits Christmas morning. The wait is almost over because the Georgia deer firearms season opens Sat., Oct. 16 and continues through Jan. 9, 2022 statewide.

“With some awesome bucks already taken in archery season, I think we are in for an excellent firearms season!” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the Wildlife Resources Division. “The 2020 deer season had one of the highest ratings for hunter satisfaction on record and I expect 2021 to be no different.”

During firearms deer season last year, about 187,000 hunters harvested over 190,000 deer in the state. Regulated deer hunting ensures that Georgia’s deer population continues to be healthy and strong.

Over one million acres of public hunting land is available to hunters in Georgia, including more than 100 state-operated wildlife management areas. Many areas offer special hunts throughout the season, including primitive weapons and modern firearms hunts. Dates and locations for hunts available in the 2021-2022 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations guide found at http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/.

Quick Basics

State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers) or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread.

To pursue deer in Georgia, hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

All deer hunters must report their harvest using Georgia Game Check within 24 hours of harvest. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

For more on deer hunting, including finding a game processor, reviewing regulations, viewing maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit https://georgiawildlife.com/deer-info.

