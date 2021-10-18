Jack Branch Brings Retirement And Income Radio To Baton Rouge
Jack Branch is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement And Income Radio.BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Branch is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement and Income Radio on WJBO, 1150 AM - 98.7 FM. As the host of the Retirement and Income Radio show, he is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Jack Branch has been a financial advisor in Louisiana for almost 20 years. He focuses on helping clients define their goals and identify their investment risks. Clients receive a custom plan designed for their specific needs and goals. Jack is recognized nationally and locally as a top advisor to professionals, CPA's, business owners, and entrepreneurs seeking a holistic plan that makes sense.
His work history, before the financial industry, gives a fresh outlook on things to look at versus having been in only one industry throughout his entire career. Jack is a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and lives in Covington with his wife, Renee. He is an active member of Northshore Bible Church in Covington, avid fisherman, husband, father, and active supporter of JH Ranch and Band of Brothers initiatives. Jack and Renee have three children Kristen, Kody, and Anna Grace. Faith and our family are the foundation for all we do and why we do it.
Jack has a passion for helping clients understand what their potential can be over trying to just meet one's needs. He believes that there is so much misinformation to the public that instead of giving an opinion on topics that you should use an objective approach. Now, as host of the Retirement & Income Radio Show, Jack shares his views on planning, achieving goals, and making sure every risk is identified.
Join others who have benefited in listening to Jack's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning as to how he explains a retirement planning can be free from market risk.
Jack Branch
Branch Wealth Strategies
844-815-7233
jack@branchwealthstrategies.com