November Heavy Equipment and Truck Consignment Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
Make plans to liquidate excess equipment before the end of the year or to purchase equipment for work this winter and or to be ready for the upcoming spring.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces their November heavy equipment and truck consignment auction on Friday, November 19 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“The late fall auction features consignments from the City of Amarillo, XCEL Energy, US Bankruptcy Courts, Banks, Credit Unions, Corporations, Companies, Individual Consigners and others,” said Assiter. “The Assiter Heavy Equipment Auction has become a go to event for the purchase and sale of construction and farm equipment, trucks and other items. Make plans to liquidate excess equipment before the end of the year or to bid and purchase equipment for work this winter and or to be ready for the upcoming spring.”
The November 19 auction features heavy equipment, contractor equipment, vehicles, trucks, recreational vehicles, agricultural machinery, trailers, and much more,” said Assiter. “Consignments for this auction will be accepted until Friday, November 12th. Contact us now for maximum advertising exposure.”
Consignments include:
Tools; Light Equipment & Construction Support Equipment; Welders/Welding Supplies; Autos; Pickups, SUVs & Vans; Commercial & Specialty Trucks; Boom/Crane Trucks; Bucket Trucks; Buses; Refuse Trucks; Truck Tractors; Recreational Vehicles; Water Boats & Marine; Fifth Wheel Trailers; Brooms & Sweepers; Crawler Tractors/Dozers; Forklifts/Telehandlers; Trenchers; Skid Steer Attachments; Farm Machinery; Implements; & Livestock Equipment; Farm Equipment; Livestock Equipment; Tractors.
The auction is conveniently located at the Assiter Auctioneers Auction Facility at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 which is on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
For more information about consigning to this auction or the auction in general, call Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.Assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for call (844.398.6630) for more information and updates.
