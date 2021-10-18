Submit Release
Pavement repair requires closing southbound I-75 ramps to both directions of I-696 Thursday in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - The southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696 will be closed for pavement and barrier wall repair.    - The ramp closures begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. - Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed on Nov. 11.

October 18, 2021 -- Pavement and barrier wall repair will begin Thursday morning on the southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696. The ramps will close at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and will reopen Nov. 11, weather permitting.   

The detours for the southbound I-75 ramps will use eastbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to southbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue) back to I-696.  

Drivers are reminded the southbound I-75 exit ramps to Big Beaver, 14 Mile and 12 Mile roads are open.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.    

