Pavement repair requires closing southbound I-75 ramps to both directions of I-696 Thursday in Oakland County

October 18, 2021 -- Pavement and barrier wall repair will begin Thursday morning on the southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696. The ramps will close at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and will reopen Nov. 11, weather permitting.

The detours for the southbound I-75 ramps will use eastbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to southbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue) back to I-696.

Drivers are reminded the southbound I-75 exit ramps to Big Beaver, 14 Mile and 12 Mile roads are open.

