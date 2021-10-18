Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces Collaboration Between Connecticut and Amazon Web Services To Train More Than 2,000 Residents for Careers in Cloud Computing

(NEW HAVEN, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced a collaboration between the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide technical skills training and education to more than 2,000 Connecticut residents by 2024.

Through this initiative, all CSCU community colleges and universities will be able to offer courses and certificates that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand careers in technical fields. The colleges will also work with interested high schools to provide access to cloud computing curricula.

“We know that a workforce rich in tech talent is one of the keys to Connecticut’s future economic success,” Governor Lamont said. “This initiative is an important step toward ensuring our residents are prepared for high-tech, 21st century jobs, and that our employers have access to the skilled employees necessary to compete and thrive.”

AWS Academy program will provide CSCU institutions with ready-to-teach, cloud computing curricula that prepares students for industry-recognized AWS certifications and in-demand cloud jobs. Educators at participating institutions have already started receiving instructor training taught by AWS experts to prepare to deliver courses to students. Students will be able to access cloud computing training at CSCU institutions as well as connect to self-paced online training courses and labs from AWS. In the near future, CSCU will enable students to purse AWS certifications as part of their degree programs.

“We know that CSCU institutions are a key component of Connecticut’s workforce pipeline,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said. “This collaboration with AWS is an important tool as we work to expand the state’s pool of tech talent and help create pathways for residents toward exciting careers in cloud computing.”

This initiative is a part of Governor Lamont’s ongoing effort to enhance workforce development in the state. The increase in cloud computing education supports the administration’s goal to create public-private collaborations to reskill and upskill Connecticut residents and train students with the skills local employers need.

“This is a perfect example of our community college and workforce development ecosystem listening to the demands of employers and quickly developing curriculum that will get people back to work, and back to work quickly,” Dr. Kelli Vallieres, Connecticut’s Chief Workforce Officer, said. “This tech education initiative with AWS is a fantastic way to equip unemployed or underemployed individuals with the skills they need to earn a high-quality job, fast.”

According to a recent Gallup study, 48% of American workers would switch to a new job if offered skills training opportunities. As the nation addresses the changing workforce demands, Connecticut is creating opportunities for residents to reskill for higher-paying tech careers. This includes a diverse array of jobs in areas such as software development, cloud architecture, systems support, and more.

Kim Majerus, vice president for U.S. education, state and local government at AWS, said, “Community colleges are increasingly becoming centers of innovation, where education institutions can move quickly to adjust curricula to provide skills training to meet the needs of employers. We are proud to collaborate with CSCU and its network of colleges and universities, as well as the Office of Workforce Strategy in Connecticut to help execute Governor Lamont’s vision to accelerate growth in the tech sector in the state and build pathways to cloud careers.”

To learn more about AWS Academy, available at CSCU institutions, visit aws.amazon.com/training/awsacademy.