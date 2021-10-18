Submit Release
Governor Lamont Statement on the Passing of Colin Powell

Governor Ned Lamont

10/18/2021

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell:

“Colin Powell served our country admirably for decades on the battlefield, in the political arena, and on the world stage. While we disagreed when it came to the war in Iraq, I never once doubted his patriotism and devotion to the United States. He was a great American who always put his country first, and he will be missed. Annie and I extended our condolences and sympathies to his family.”

