Thanksgiving Dinner To Go in NYC by Dish Food & Events Catering
Dish Food & Events in Brooklyn, NY is taking orders for Thanksgiving dinner delivery including pasture raised turkeys, sides, pies, appetizers and more.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catered Thanksgiving dinner will be available for delivery to homes or offices in the five boroughs of New York City or may be picked up at Dish Food & Event's location in Carroll Gardens Brooklyn. Dish is offering a 10% discount for orders placed before October 30th, 2021 and will donate a Thanksgiving meal to select Brooklyn charities for every Dish guest served.
The starting package price for this delicious catered Thanksgiving feast is $275 for a six person dinner and includes Pasture Raised Roasted Turkey with pan gravy, cranberry relish and four side dishes of your choice. Dish has sourced their pasture raised turkeys from farms in nearby Eastern Pennsylvania. The turkeys are fed an all-natural vegetarian diet from a feed mill and then provided plenty of sunshine and open pastures to roam. In addition they are not fed any antibiotics or growth hormones.
Sides dishes and menu highlights from Dish’s executive chef, Saul Bolton, include Classic Bread Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted String Beans with Caramelized Onions & Almonds and Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Lemon & Garlic.
For diners that opt to forgo turkey, Dish is also offering Maple Glazed Ham, Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs and Whole Roasted Sides of Salmon. Stuffed Winter Squash, Impossible Burger Shepherds Pie, and Roasted Thanksgiving Cauliflower round out the vegan and vegetarian menu.
Menu add ons include Classic Pies & Cookies, plus appetizers such as Cheese & Charcuterie Boards, Fancy Cut Crudités, Antipasti Platters and Shrimp Cocktail.
Advance ordering is strongly recommended and can be made by calling Dish Food & Events at 347-455-0077 or by email to info@dishfoodnyc.com. Complete menus and ordering information is available on the Dish website.
About Dish Food & Events
Established in 2007 by Founder & CEO Ryan Corvaia, Dish Food & Events caters and plans exceptional weddings, corporate and social events in New York City, the Hamptons and the Hudson Valley. Dish serves seasonally inspired, contemporary food with global influences. From intimate cocktail and dinner parties to elegant weddings and fundraisers, Dish creates catered events where expertise, innovation, and warm hospitality are reflected at every step. In addition to full service catering, Dish offers “Dish Food To Go” drop off catering, grab & go catering, custom gift baskets, licensed bar service and event staffing. As an industry leader for over fourteen years, Dish is focused on its mission of producing remarkable events resulting in satisfied customers.
