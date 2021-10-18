Dish Food & Events Catering Announces The Appointment of New Executive Chef, Saul Bolton
Michelin starred chef and trailblazer of the Brooklyn food scene, Chef Saul Bolton brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Dish's culinary department.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dish Food & Events catering in New York City is pleased to announce the appointment of Saul Bolton as executive chef.
Bringing more than 20 years of hospitality experience, Bolton will lead the Dish culinary team in creative menu development, event production and external logistics for both full service catered events and “Dish Food To Go” drop off catering. With Dish, Chef Saul and his team will execute over 1,000 off-site events annually and feed more than 60,000 guests every year.
Originally from Cleveland Ohio, Bolton’s early career brought him to Portland, OR and then Boston where he worked for James Beard Award-winning chef Gordon Hamersley. After making the move to NYC and working with chefs David Bouley & Eric Ripert, Saul opened his namesake restaurant “Saul” in Boerum Hill Brooklyn. "Saul" gained and maintained a Michelin star from 2005 to 2013 as well as two stars from The New York Times. Prior to joining Dish he also opened The Vanderbilt, Red Gravy, Brooklyn Bangers, and worked as a Culinary Director & Executive Chef for Great Performances Catering.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome Chef Saul to the Dish team," explains Ryan Corvaia, Founder & CEO of Dish Food & Events. "He possesses an incredible mixture of experience, passion, and foresight. Our clients and guests are going to just love what he creates for them."
"I'm looking forward to working alongside the incredibly talented Dish culinary and event production team," adds Chef Saul Bolton. "I'm happy that my skills will be put to use with one of New York City’s leading caterers. I am excited about the opportunity to meet our clients and help make their culinary experience truly unforgettable."
