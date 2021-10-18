Repairs Underway on Interstate 80 in Mercer County

​Work has started on a project to make repairs to the first 15 miles of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Lackawannock, East Lackawannock, and Shenango townships, Mercer County.

Pavement patching and updated pavement markings will be done as needed throughout the project area, starting with the eastbound lanes. Work started on October 11, 2021 and is expected to wrap up for the season on October 29, 2021, weather permitting.

A lane restriction is in place for eastbound traffic from mile post 4.5 to mile post 11. Drivers should be alert for slowed traffic leading up to the work zone and take turns at the merge point. Motorists may want to seek alternative routes during high traffic times, such as evening commuting hours and weekends, to avoid travel delays and congestion.

The project is expected to restart in April 2022, weather permitting. The second year of the project will include patching the westbound lanes as needed, and any additional repairs needed to the eastbound lanes. Lane restrictions will be in place as needed.

Work is expected to be completed by November 2022.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galiliee, PA. The contract cost is $2,840,670.55, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the Interstate 80 Repair Project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #