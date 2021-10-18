Alabama Secretary of State’s Office Launches Online Business Amendment Tool

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, October 18, 2021 – MONTGOMERY—In the past, business entities were only able to file amendments to their business filings using a paper form. However, the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office recently launched the Business Filing Amendments portal, which allows certain business entities to amend their filings electronically.

Providing for online business filing amendments is the next progression in the plan to modernize our state’s business filings processes. Since taking office on January 19, 2015, Secretary of State John H. Merrill has prioritized the modernization of business filing administration in the State of Alabama.

For example, since January 2021, 87% of all new business formations have been filed through the Secretary of State’s online portal, and we are confident that the online business filing amendment portal will prove equally beneficial. It will streamline services for businesses and enable them to more quickly file amendments to their existing business filings.

Alabama State Director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses Rosemary Elebash stated, “NFIB Alabama members and the state’s small business community appreciates the Secretary of State’s Office moving to online filings. Online filings and now amending a filing will save small business owners time and money.”

For more information, call the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division at 334-242-5324 or visit our website.

