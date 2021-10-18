Injured Hiker Rescued from Edmands Path

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 October 18, 2021

Bean’s Grant, NH – Fish and Game Conservation Officers and search and rescue volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue along with personnel from Twin Mountain Fire Department conducted a 2-mile carry out of an injured hiker Sunday night from Edmands Path in Bean’s Grant.

The hiker, identified as Meghan Barker, 25, of Manchester, New Hampshire, suffered a lower-leg injury when she slipped on wet leaves while descending the trail after summiting Mt. Eisenhower at approximately 2:00 p.m. Unable to walk or bear weight on the injured leg, Barker called 911 for assistance.

The first rescuers arrived at Barker’s location at 4:50 p.m. and provided medical assessment and treatment. After the rescue litter arrived, the crew packaged Barker into the litter and started carrying her down at 5:40 p.m.

Over the next couple of hours, 21 volunteers and 6 Conservation Officers took turns carrying Barker the 2 miles down the trail, arriving at the trail head at 8:00 p.m.

Barker was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare by the Twin Mountain Ambulance for treatment of her injury.

No additional information is available at this time.