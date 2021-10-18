Accsoon Introduces the PowerCage for iPad
Transforms the iPad into a robust on-set production monitorNORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Accsoon Power Cage helps the iPad withstand the rigors of daily use. It fits the iPad Pro 11 inch (1st and 2nd gen) and 10.5-inch versions, as well as the iPad Air (3rd and 4th gen) and iPad (7th and 8th gen). The Power Cage and iPad are the perfect partners for Accsoon’s class-leading CineEye 2 and 2 Pro range of wireless 2.4 and 5.8 GHz video transmitters - together forming a robust, affordable, low latency iOS monitoring solution for productions of any size.
With iPads now abundant on set, everyone from DPs, directors, gaffers, camera assistants and producers to DITs, makeup artists, continuity and audio recorders rely upon them. The PowerCage is perfect for all these jobs and many more.
Weighing in at just 350g and only 27mm thick, the PowerCage surrounds the iPad with a sleek aero-grade aluminum alloy frame that protects and offers multiple mounting options. It enhances the look and durability of the iPad without excessively increasing the size.
With the PowerCage you no longer need to rely on the iPad’s internal battery or clunky USB battery packs.
Instead, you can use NP-F 550/750 or 950 type batteries for extended run times. The batteries are held securely in place with a reassuring click, thanks to an engineered self-locking design. Then simply connect the included USB-C or Lightning charge cable from the iPad to the PowerCage and everything is ready to go. Safe charging is guaranteed thanks to a built-in charge protection function.
Expanded Capabilities via a Multitude of Mounting Options
Each side of the cage as well as the back has ¼-20 mounting holes that allow for easy fixing to stands, tripods, clamps, and camera rigs. The Accsoon Power Cage allows you to mount the iPad exactly where you need it, whether you’re using the pair as a director’s monitor, confidence monitor, or camera. Fitting the iPad into the Cage is straightforward thanks to the adjustable sliding frame design. Everything required for a quick installation is included in the box.
Work On-The-Go All Day Long with NP-F 550/750 or 950 Batteries and the Accsoon Go iOS app
Using the Accsoon Go iOS app on a Power Cage-equipped iPad, together with any of Accsoon’s CineEye wireless transmitters, creates a rugged wireless professional monitoring setup with all the features users have come to expect using the iPad’s brilliant state-of-the-art screen. Waveforms, zebras, touch magnification, focus peaking, audio level metering, LUTs and anamorphic aspect ratios are all there. The latest updates to the Accsoon Go app even include the ability to livestream the feed from your CineEye 2-connected camera direct to YouTube.
Mobile editors too will appreciate the benefits of the Power Cage. Apps like LumaFusion have made video editing on iPad a reality and the Power Cage will allow editors to work on the go all day long without fear of running out of power ever again.
Mobile video creators can use the Power Cage to securely mount lights, microphones, handgrips and tripods to their iPad using the 1/4 20 connections. The Accsoon Power Cage allows users to create a durable iPad camera rig without the excess bulk of other solutions on the market.
Features
- Built in NP-F Adapter Mount for powering iPad
- Adjustable Protective Cage for multiple iPad models
- Constructed from Aviation Grade Aluminum
- 12 individual ¼-20 and 3/8-16th mounting points for adapters, accessories, and mounts
The Accsoon Power Cage costs $159 US + local taxes and will be available from authorized Accsoon dealers.
About Accsoon
Founded in 2014, Accsoon Technology Corporation was one of the first companies to apply gyro stabilization technology to high-precision optical products. Over the past few years Accsoon has shifted their attention towards products that integrate wireless transmission technology as a core part of their function. This hard work has paid off with much recognition from the industry – including awards at the National Association of Broadcasters as well as numerous accolades and praise from the media. By listening to videographers worldwide, Accsoon has ascended to the forefront of the wireless video transmission industry and is committed to remain there. Learn more at accsoonusa.com
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. Learn more at macgroupus.com
