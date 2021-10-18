Farmworkers Continue to Blame Paraquat for Declining Health Including Parkinson’s Disease
Paraquat Exposure Linked to Parkinson's
I urge anyone with Parkinson's who believes they may have been exposed to Paraquat to contact our office immediately”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized and Nashville Paraquat Attorney Timothy L. Miles of the Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, recently notified class members that numerous class action lawsuits were consolidated against the makers of paraquat Paraquat, alleging that the weed killer led to them developing Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, a group of 70 Florida farmers are now seeking to be included in a separate class of Florida agricultural workers. The farmworkers claim the toxic herbicide is impacting their health and causes Parkinson’s Disease. However, the class of Florida agricultural workers includes those who have not yet been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease but are now at an increased risk of developing the disease later in life. The consolidated case is captioned Adams v. Syngenta Crop Protection LLC et al., Case Number: 3:21-pq-00614 (Judge Rosenstengel).
Common plaintiffs in Paraquat lawsuits are licensed applicators/users, agricultural workers who were exposed on farms, and individuals who did not work on farms but lived on or near farms where they were subject to secondary Paraquat exposure. If you or a loved one suffer from Parkinson’s and believe you were exposed to Paraquat as a farmer or licensed pesticide applicator/user, or grew up or worked on a farm or lived in close proximity to farms using Paraquat, click here to participate immediately.
Evidence that Paraquat Causes Parkinson’s Is Compelling
An article issued on October 13, 2021 entitled “Florida farmers sue over use of toxic herbicide,“ says the evidence that Paraquat causes Parkinson’s is “compelling.” Dr. Nathan Donley, the Environmental Health Science Director for the Center for Biological Diversity stated: “There’s a lot of compelling evidence that links paraquat to Parkinson’s" This is something that has frustrated so many of us for so long. The chemicals office and namely the pesticide office is truly under the influence of the regulated industry.”
In another article on October 11, 2021 entitled “Farmworkers say their health is declining due to herbicide use,” Walter Parker, who retired in 2001 after working on a farm for decades stated he has “been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and that was determined by a scan on my brain.” Parker also noted his “gate is messed up, I don't have very good balancing. I'm in a wheelchair." In referring to crop-dusting using Paraquat, Parker explained that: “When you flag the planes to line them up in the fields, sometimes they don't cut off the spray when they reach the end of the field.” As a result, Parker continued, “some would drip on me and I would be sitting in my truck, could feel it on my arms."
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges Individuals Exposed to Paraquat and Developed Parkinson’s to Contact the Firm
If you suffer from Parkinson’s and believe you were exposed to Paraquat as a farmer or licensed pesticide applicator/user, or grew up or worked on a farm or lived in close proximity to farms using Paraquat, contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at (855) TIM-MLAW (855-846-6529), or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com or click here to participate. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and email.
