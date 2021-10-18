Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Demand Analysis with CAGR of 6.92% and Future Opportunity Evaluation 2021-2027

Brandessence Market Research

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market is valued at USD 27.45 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 46.88 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 6.92% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

ABS or Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene is a common opaque thermoplastic polymer widely used in electronic housing, auto parts, consumer products, pipe fittings, Lego bricks, toys and others. ABS is impact resistant engineering thermoplastic and amorphous polymer of acrylonitrile, butadiene & styrene.

Acronytrile is synthetic monomer and contributes to ABS chemical resistance and heat stability. Butadiene delivers toughness and impact strength to ABS polymer.

Styrene provides rigidity and processability to ABS plastic. This engineering plastic is popular because of low production cost and ease with which material with machined by plastic manufacturers. It has unique features such as structural strength and stiffness, chemical resistance, excellent high and low performance, electrical insulation properties, dimensional stability, tensile strength, surface hardness and electrical characteristics.

ABS falls between standard resins such as PVC, polyethylene, polystyrene and engineering resins like acrylic, nylon and often meets satisfactory engineering properties at a reasonable cost. It offers greater impact properties and high heat distortion temperature. As ABS is amorphous, therefore it has no true melting point. The ABS market is witnessing its growing demand in electronics industry, where it is used in business machines, computers, radios, televisions telephone handsets and in automobile sector, it is used in instrument panels, consoles, radiator grills and interior trim parts with growing use in recreational vehicles.

The key players in the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market are,

LG Chemicals

Asahi Kasei

Chi Mei Corporation

Formosa Plastics

KKPC

SABIC

Styron

Styrolution

BASF SE

DuPont

INEOS Styrolution

Trinseo

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Ravago Americas

others

Key Market Segments:

By Applications:

• Automotive

• Consumer goods

• Appliances

• Construction

• Electronics

• Others

The regions covered in this Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Industry report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Based on country level, the market of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2027

Chapter 2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market: Swot Analysis

2.7 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market: Pest Analysis

2.8 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application

2.8.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

3.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market: By Application

4.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Share (%), By Deployment, 2018

4.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Area of Application, 2015 – 2027

4.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A1, 2015-2027

4.4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A2, 2015-2027

4.5 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion), A3, 2015-2027

4.6 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue Share (%), By Area of Application, 2015 – 2027

4.7 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Area of Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 5 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Analysis

5.1 North America Market Snapshot

5.1.1 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

5.1.2 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

5.1.3 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

5.1.4 North America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 6 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Market Snapshot

6.1.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

6.1.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

6.1.3 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

6.1.4 Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Analysis

7.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

7.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

7.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

7.1.3 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

7.1.4 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 8 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Analysis

8.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

8.1.2 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

8.1.3 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

8.1.4 Latin America Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 9 Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Analysis

9.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2027.

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2027

9.1.3 Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2027.

9.1.4 Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Application, 2015-2027

Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Company 1.

10.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors

10.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

10.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018

10.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

10.1.5 Company 1. Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Product Category and Description

10.1.6 Company 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019

10.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

10.1.8 Business Strategy

10.1.9 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Company 2.

10.3 Company 3.

10.4 Company 4

10.5 Company 5

10.6 Company 6

10.7 Company 7

Chapter 11 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 12 Research Methodology

12.1 Research Process

12.2 Primary Research

12.3 Secondary Research

12.4 Market Size Estimates

12.5 Forecast Model

12.6 Who is This Report For?

12.7 USP’s of Report

