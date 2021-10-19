Social Links Announces Partnership Program to Create Business Opportunities in the OSINT Industry
‘Not only is the program a great opportunity for companies to expand their revenue with the cutting-edge technologies on offer, but also a unique network – an expert community driven by OSINT.’”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Social Links, a leading provider of OSINT solutions, has announced a new partnership program. The Netherlands-based developer has set up the initiative as an ecosystem for creating unique business opportunities across the OSINT industry.
— Arina Tsygankova, Partnership Manager at Social Links
For the partnership program, Social Links are offering the resale of their flagship products SL PRO for Maltego and SL PRO for IBM i2, which are already well-received industry standards, used by Law Enforcement Agencies and Corporations around the world.
Two formats of the partnership agreement are available: companies can be established as either a partner or reseller. Resellers receive the benefits of quick-and-easy product resale, while partners additionally gain the chance to develop as a tech company through integrating the enterprise with Social Links’ technologies and expertise.
‘Becoming a Social Links partner holds a range of benefits for businesses,’ said Arina Tsygankova, Partnership Manager at Social Links. ‘Not only is the program a great opportunity for companies to expand their revenue with the cutting-edge technologies on offer, but also a unique network – an expert community driven by OSINT.’
In under a month, three leading tech companies based in different continents have joined the program as partners:
TechBiz Forense Digital. Latin America's top integrator of digital forensics and intelligence technologies, providing solutions and services to the most powerful law enforcement agencies and corporations for criminal and fraud investigations.
Prisma Khas. The leading provider of cutting-edge technology enablers for digital forensics, national security, intelligence, and complex investigation areas in Malaysia.
4N6. An Italian provider of expert knowledge of computer forensics and the highest level of operational support for the customers in Computer Forensic Investigations, Expert Witness and Expert Consulting, eDiscovery, Digital Litigation Support, Training, Forensic Lab Consulting.
Luiz Borges, Division Manager at TechBiz said of the new program: ‘We are really pleased with [Social Links’] constant support, flexibility, and business practices, and believe that this new phase will benefit both organizations.’
About Social Links
Social Links is a software developer dedicated to creating cutting-edge open-source intelligence tools for conducting investigations across a wide variety of publicly available sources. Packed with AI-based models and automated search methods, the company’s product line comprises the flagship SL PRO for Maltego and IBM i2, Gamayun, and the enterprise-grade SL Box. To find out more about the company’s products, values, and expertise, visit sociallinks.io.
To get more information or join the program go to: sociallinks.io/partnership.
Arina Tsygankova
Social Links
