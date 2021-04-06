Social Links turns to IBM to launch a new product for open-source data investigations
The solution will be available for IBM clients in May 2021
It’s not the first time our European law enforcement colleagues have asked us to cooperate with IBM, so it's an obvious step for us to bring our polished product to others.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Links, a Netherlands-based IT company providing OSINT solutions for law enforcement divisions, cybersecurity operations, and major corporations worldwide, announces Social Links PRO on the IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook platform. The product will provide IBM with its data methods and open-source intelligence solutions, making it the first OSINT provider to be integrated into the software. The solution will be available for IBM clients in May 2021.
— Ivan Shkvarun, сo-founder
The product provides open-source intelligence solutions, known as OSINT methods, for IBM i2 Analyst's Notebook clients and will introduce a major upgrade for opportunities in digital investigation by using data from both the platform's internal system as well as open sources. Based on this technological integration, the IBM clients will be able to efficiently solve a bunch of cases such as social media investigations, background and affiliation checks, leakage monitoring, and many more.
“As a leading provider of social media investigation solutions for both law enforcement agencies and individual investigators on an already popular platform, it's an obvious step for us to bring our polished product to others,” says Ivan Shkvarun, Social Links Co-founder. “It’s not the first time our European law enforcement colleagues have asked us to cooperate with IBM since their solutions are widely used among our clients. Our methods of exploring data and expertise in technical data extraction align with the company's core values allowing clients to focus on investigation rather than data gathering. For us, this milestone reflects the deep commitment we have towards the industry and the customers who trust our solutions.”
The partnership with IBM is scheduled to coincide with Social Links’ rebranding, which represents the company's dedication to making open-source data accessible and trustworthy in this era of ever-increasing online complexity. The company’s previous release, Gamayun, which is a new SaaS solution for digital investigations exploring the most extensive OSINT techniques and tools and enables the user to conduct open-source data analysis without any specialist knowledge or skills.
About Social Links:
Social Links is a software developer dedicated to creating cutting-edge open-source intelligence tools for conducting investigations in a wide variety of publicly available sources, including social media and open platforms, public databases, darknet and deep web, blockchain networks, and many others. The solutions are packed with AI-powered object-detection models, allowing the user to make connections between individuals, companies, internet accounts, and activities. The company’s product line comprises the Maltego add-on – Social Links Pro, custom and private corporate solutions, the standalone Social Links Box, and Gamayun – a web-based solution for instant digital investigations. All of these solutions are widely used by Law Enforcement Agencies and Corporations around the world.
Website: https://sociallinks.io
About SL Pro: https://sociallinks.io/products/sl-pro
