The percentage of men in ‘FemTech’ stands at just 29%, a report from Storm3 finds

A report produced by Storm3, has found that the 'FemTech' sector deviates from the rest of the traditionally male-dominated tech industry

if you think reproductive health only concerns 50% of the population, remember that 100% of the population need to be born!” — Co-Founder of FemTech Lab, Katia Lang

NEW YORK, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sitting at 21% lower than the ideal 50/50 gender split, the up-and-coming 'FemTech' sector deviates from the rest of the traditionally male-dominated tech industry. Women are far outweighing men in all 'FemTech' roles, including the C-suite, leading Storm3, the healthtech recruitment specialist, to release a comprehensive report on the subject.

Statistics show that in 'FemTech' companies with no men in C-suite positions, the percentage of males across the whole business subsequently drops to 16%. With the number of men in the 'FemTech' CEO space being particularly low, this appears to relate directly to a scarcity of men across the entire sector.

And as the benefits of a diverse workforce become more prevalent, our report emphasises how a lack of diversity in 'FemTech' is as profound as in any other area.

Speaking with men from the closely linked HealthTech sector, Storm3 uncovers some of the reasons why males may feel reluctant to join the sector, such as assumptions surrounding a limited understanding and empathy for women’s issues.

Using data gathered from 40 worldwide 'FemTechs', C-suite teams and LinkedIn, the report includes a whole host of revealing statistics. Learn more about the atypical status of the 'FemTech' sector, including the percentages of men currently in key 'FemTech' roles, plus tips for attracting a diverse workforce into your 'FemTech' start-up.

