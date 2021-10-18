Fintel Short Interest Leaderboard Identifies Most-Shorted Australian Companies
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of October 17AUSTRALIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that identifies the most-shorted stocks by ranking companies on a number of factors such as relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Australian Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest short interest so traders can easily identify companies with the highest negative sentiment by institutional investors. The leaderboard is also useful for identifying potential short squeeze opportunities.
Below are the list of most-shorted Australian companies as of October 17, 2021 at 11:00pm EST:
* BPT / Beach Energy Ltd. (93.22)
Beach Energy tops this week’s list with a score of 93.22. The free float shorted comes in at 6.94% but the cost to borrow shares is a reasonable 0.98%. Beach Energy shares have had a nice runup, climbing to AUD 1.45 / share this last week from its recent lows of 1.01 / share. Raw short interest has remained steady at around 107M shares, but at those levels with the current trading volume, it would take short sellers 6.06 days to cover their positions, should margin calls start arriving.
* SFR / Sandfire Resources NL (91.76)
Sandfire Resources is second on this week’s list with a score of 91.76. The company has the highest borrow rate of the batch at 43.61%, but relatively few shares of the total float are shorted, at just 0.98%.
* STO / Santos Ltd. (91.55)
Number three on this week’s list is Santos with a score of 91.55. The total free float shorted is 4.02%, one of the highest of the batch, but the cost to borrow shares is a reasonable 0.98%. Days to cover are 8.52, which could put short sellers in trouble if the borrow rate climbs and they need to cover.
* A2M / The A2 Milk Company Ltd. (91.41)
The A2 Milk Company is number four with a score of 91.41. The company’s total shorted float is 6.16%, the highest of the batch, but the cost to borrow shares is reasonable at 0.91%. Raw short interest has remained stable at around 45.5M shares, and at current trading volumes, it would take short sellers 4.76 days to cover.
* NHC / New Hope Corp Ltd. (91.04)
New Hope Corp is last this week with a score of 91.04. The total float shorted is 5.47% and the cost to borrow is a slightly elevated 3.45%. ASIC reported short interest is 26.9M shares, and at current trading volumes, the days to cover is 7.12.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Australian Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here