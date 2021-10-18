Fintel Short Interest Leaderboard Identifies Most Shorted Canadian Companies
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of October 17CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that identifies the most-shorted stocks by ranking companies on a number of factors such as relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Canadian Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest short interest so traders can easily identify companies with the highest negative sentiment by institutional investors. The leaderboard is also useful for identifying potential short squeeze opportunities.
Below are the most shorted Canadian companies as of October 17, 2021 at 10:00pm EST:
* FIND / Baselode Energy Corp. (98.36)
Baseload Energy tops this week’s list with a score of 98.36. The cost to borrow shares is 31.32% and the total free float shorted is 2.46%. However, raw short interest has climbed a whopping 7,706% in just one month, from just 15K shares to 1.2M shares, indicating a huge increase in negative sentiment by short sellers.
* EU / Encore Energy (96.88)
Encore Energy is second on this week’s list with a score of 96.88. The company’s borrow fee rate is 19.59%, indicating the shares are expensive to short, and the total shorted free float is 2.38%. Raw short interest is 4.5M shares, which is an increase of 634% over its figures from one month ago. With current trading volumes, it would take short sellers 6.11 days to cover.
* SALT / Atlas Salt (96.88)
Atlas Salt is third on this week’s list with a score of 95.63. Like the others on the list, the cost to borrow SALT shares is elevated at 14.67% but the total float shorted is a reasonable 0.76%. However, short interest has rocketed from its initial recorded values of just 109 shares at the end of August to 314K shares reported at the end of September, indicating a significant bearish sentiment by smart money.
* SFTC / Softchoice Corp (96.88)
Softchoice Corp is number four this week with a score of 95.12. The cost to borrow shares is 12.72% and the total shorted float is 2.59%, the highest of this week’s candidates. Raw short interest is 670K shares, up from 19.4K shares at the end of July, an increase of 335%.
* FOBI / Fobi Ai Inc (96.88)
Last on this week’s list is Fobi Ai with a score of 96.88. The borrow fee rate comes in at 12.92% and the total shorted float is 2.40% -- both elevated. Like the others, raw short interest has increased significantly recently, climbing 306% in the last month to 2.6M shares.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
