The mindful approach to combating the fear of public speaking
The fear of public speaking is real and affects many professionals. For some, it can feel debillitating and career limiting. There is a solution and it works.
The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater is his success, his influence, his power for good. Calmness of mind is one of the beautiful jewels of wisdom.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fear of public speaking is as ubiquitous as it is paralysing for many people in the workplace today.
— James Allen
This fear has no respect for age, intellect, experience, position or general confidence. Millions of people all over the world feel very nervous, uncomfortable or insecure about presenting and public speaking.
The effects of public speaking anxiety are real and can feel very unpleasant.
- Sweaty palms, dry mouth, racing heart.
- Wobbly legs, tight chest, shallow breathing.
- Shaking, nausea, squeaky voice.
Don't forget the feeling of impending doom.
As horrendous as it all sounds and can be for many, the good news is that it really doesn't have to be that way.
The truth about public speaking anxiety is that nerves are completely normal. Most people feel some level of nerves before or during a presentation.
The key to success in public speaking is learning how to control and manage the feeling of nerves, so that the energy felt can be transformed into one which helps rather that hinders.
Mindful Presenter Ltd is a public speaking and presentation skills training and development business in London, UK. It has spent over a decade helping some of the most intelligent, creative and talented professionals in the world to manage and overcome their fear of public speaking.
Contrary to hopeful belief, there are no ‘magic wands’ or ‘silver bullets’ which will instantly remove the discomfort of public speaking anxiety. It takes mindfulness, practice, an open mind and effort to work through the challenge. Mindful Presenter Ltd has launched the perfect vehicle for the challenge.
The journey to combating the fear of public speaking begins with recognising that it’s a global and densely populated club..
The first task is to acknowledge and accept it as normal.
The second requires a reframing of thought. Rather than thinking about and seeing an audience as predators who are there to judge, challenge and criticise, it requires a shift in perspective.
Is it possible that the audience is simply looking for a little help to make their lives better, easier or happier in some way?
The third step requires an adjustment of focus. Rather than focusing on how to impress an audience, imagine focusing on helping them to feel something emotionally as well as intellectually.
Fourth, comes the challenging task of banishing negative self-talk. If it were that easy, then of of course no one would have a problem. That's exactly where Mindful Presenter Ltd can help.
Leading the way in mindful presenting and public speaking, the company has launched an exciting new training initiative full of practical tools and techniques to combat the unhelpful voice.
The fifth important element of the mindful approach to managing and overcoming public speaking anxiety comes next. It revolves around memory.
The sixth vital step involves a series of questioning.
The seventh involves the inherent power of breath.
Mindful Presenter Ltd holds the key to combating the fear of public speaking and building the confidence to speak and present with ease.
With a passionate belief that no one should have their voice stifled by public speaking anxiety, Mindful Presenter Ltd has launched the key to combating the fear of public speaking into the world of business presenting.
Turning the key involves:
Checking out
Calming down
Tuning in
Being quiet
Getting focused
Mindfulness is a word that’s being used in just about every walk of life at the moment. Mindful Presenter Ltd uses mindfulness very successfully to combat the fear of public speaking.
Maurice DeCastro
Mindful Presenter Ltd
+442076663453 ext.
maurice@mindfulpresenter.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn