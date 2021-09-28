High Impact Public Speaking & Presentation Skills One Day Virtual Workshop - 29th October 2021
The Mindful Presenter Online Public Speaking Masterclass
Extraordinary public speaking and presenting is achieved through learning communication skills which motivate, inspire and lead any audience.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one day, virtual, public speaking & presentation skills workshop to help you to present with confidence, presence and impact.
— Maurice DeCastro
A high impact public speaking and presentation skills training course mindfully crafted to help professionals who need to present, persuade, influence or pitch.
This Masterclass focuses on everything you need to know to connect with your audience and be remembered for all of the right reasons.
This workshop is for anyone who has to deliver a message, share an idea, has a story to tell or simply wants to speak with more confidence and authority.
What you'll learn
- How to prepare and present mindfully with presence, authority and authenticity.
- How to speak confidently in front of any audience and become an inspirational speaker.
- Valuable tips you can apply immediately at your work, next team meeting, pitch or presentation.
- Strategies for presenting complex messages.
- What it takes to be a great communicator.
- How to control your nerves and build confidence.
- Presentation structure, how to open and close.
- How to use visuals effectively.
- How to handle difficult questions.
- The power and use of storytelling.
- How to make your presentation memorable and stand out from the crowd.
- How to increase your personal impact and influence.
- How to use your voice and body language to present with impact.- How to remain composed, calm and think clearly under pressure.
- How to speak easily without notes.
- How to manage and overcome bad habits.
- How to present virtually with confidence.- How to involve and interact with your audience.
- Awareness of your unique style and strengths as a presenter.
- What every audience needs and wants from you.
Our team
Our coaches have all come from senior management roles in the corporate sector. They aren't actors or people who have just been trained to train, they are exceptional presenters who understand exactly what it takes to succeed in the commercial world.
We love to design and create bespoke material for clients
across all sectors. From finance to pharmaceuticals we've probably trained people from just about all industries. Whatever the presentation, whatever the scale we can always help.
“I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Maya Angelou
