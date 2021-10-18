Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Technology Trend, Share, Growth Rate & Top Companies
Latest Study Report of "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size ,Share & Forecast Till 2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global AI In Healthcare Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2021and reach USD 46.2 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.9% during the forecast Period.
Artificial intelligence is outlined as associate intelligent system that applies varied human intelligence-based functions like reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills in numerous disciplines like biology, technology, arithmetic, linguistics, psychology, and engineering, computing in aid makes use of algorithms and code to investigate complicated medical knowledge.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Healthcare-Market/request-sample
Artificial intelligence is employed among the aid sector to analysis the affiliation between treatment techniques and patient outcomes. AI in aid has varied applications in medication management, treatment plans, and drug discovery. It is utilized in medical practices like diagnostic processes, personalised medicines, drug development, and patient observation care. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has absolutely affected varied healthcare-related markets, one in every of them being AI in attention.
At present, AI technologies square measure taking part in an important role to combat the pandemic. tho' the utilization of AI in attention isn't a brand-new notion, its application within the COVID-19 irruption scenario has evidenced its prospects within the sector. Furthermore, in March 2020, IBM Watson Health and EBSCO data Services partnered to supply access to evidence-based drug and malady data which will facilitate support clinicians and people as they deal with infectious diseases, as well as COVID-19.
List of Key Players of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market
• Welltok, Inc.
• Intel Corporation
• Nvidia Corporation
• Google Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• General Vision, Inc.
• Enlitic, Inc.
• Next IT Corporation
• iCarbonX
Buy Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Healthcare-Market/payment-gateway
Qualiket Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market based on Application segment and Power Rating segment, and region
Component Segment
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
By Algorithms
• Deep Learning
• Querying Method
• Natural Language Processing
• Context Aware Processing
Application Segment
• Robot-assisted Surgery
• Clinical Trial
• Virtual Assistants
• Administrative Workflow Assistants
• Connected Machines
• Diagnosis
• Fraud Detection
• Cybersecurity
• Dosage Error Reduction
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Key Insights & Findings:
• By component, the software considered to be a dominance segment for the AI market.
• Major factor which drives this segment in the AI market is the rise in the adoption of AI software solutions among healthcare payers and providers.
• Hardware segment is accounted for the smaller share in the market.
• Based on application, the clinical trials segment dominated the AI in healthcare market and accounted for the largest revenue share.
• In addition, robot-assisted surgeries were the most promising segment in the market for AI in healthcare as of 2020.
• This is due to the fact that surgical robot manufacturers are entering into multiple strategic partnerships with data analytics companies and artificial intelligence technology providers.
• Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of healthcare IT solutions .
• North America was the largest shareholder in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market in 2020
Get your Customized Research Report of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:
https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Healthcare-Market/ask-for-customization
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Vishal Thakur
Qualiket Research
+1 231-930-2010
email us here