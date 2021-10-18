Your Fazzaco Magazine October is Here - Fazzaco Makes A Successful Debut at iFX EXPO
EINPresswire.com/ -- The October issue of Fazzaco Magazine, a full record of the most noteworthy industry news,reports and expert insights from September to October, is now available on Fazzaco's web,mobile web, and App.
As always, we also interviewed multiple top-level executives of well-known brands in the industry in addition to the timely coverage of important news and trading metrics. In addition,Fazzaco made its debut at iFX EXPO successfully, and was acclaimed by numerous industry peers!
Here is a synopsis of the October issue.
Fazzaco Showcased Its Pioneering App to Great Acclaim at iFX EXPO International 2021
[Fazzaco Magazine Download]
FAZZACO Q&A
- Alexander Geralis, Head of Business Development at Spotware, on Upcoming Expos*, Industry Challenges & cTrader’s Super-Release
...
INDUSTRY TRENDS
- CySEC Names Dr. George Theocharides as New Chair
...
COMPANY DYNAMICS
- INFINOX Goes Live with MT5 Trading Platform in Southeast Asia
...
DATA & REPORTS
-Exclusive：Clients Profitability of 39 Retail Brokers in September 2021
REGULATION
- CONSOB Announces Blackout of 6 New Abusive Websites
...
COMMENTARY
- The Importance of Deploying Third-Party Capabilities in White Labelling
...
RECRUITMENT & JOBS
...
About Fazzaco Magazine
Fazzaco Magazine is a monthly digest of selected industry-wide stories and updates,contributed by our pool of talented reporters and editors.
If you want to share any story, please contact us via magazine@fazzaco.com.
About Fazzaco
Fazzaco is a pioneer B2B forex platform which has achieved remarkable results since its launch 2 years ago. The recent addition of "Companies" feature to its App allows firms across the FX trading ecosystem, including but not limited to forex brokers, fintech companies, and solution providers, to register and claim their companies at Fazzaco, which will significantly help improve their brand exposure worldwide. The new feature, along with the existing ones, make Fazzaco the best platform for industry firms to find the right partners they need.
To support the vision of connecting global FX business, Fazzaco has created valuable contents, including:
Up-to-date news, reports, press release, executive moves, regulatory framework, CRM services, plugins, and trading statistics;
Impartial rankings, comments, and ratings;
Impartial rankings, comments, and ratings;
Lists of 1,700+ companies in 18 categories across the forex industry;
In-depth and insight-provoking articles and interviews;
Product comparison and assessment;
24x6 tech support; and
Language support in simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese and English.
As a high-quality source of information, the innovative Fazzaco App registered an all-time high in downloads in the previous two months. Furthermore, Fazzao has recently partnered with BrokersShow and Forexway to help promote brands globally.
Fazzaco Limited
